Global Rise of Populism: Economic Turmoil Paves Way for Populist Leaders

Populism is on an upward trajectory globally, with significant figures like Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Viktor Orban, and potentially Donald Trump, showcasing the trend's strength. According to economist Christoph Trebesch, over a quarter of nations worldwide are under populist rule, drawn by promises of prosperity and reduced elite power. However, the real impact of populism on economies and the conditions enabling its rise remain subjects of debate.

Economic Conditions Fueling Populism

Research led by Trebesch, Schularick, and Funke from 1990 to 2020 indicates that populism finds fertile ground in economically distressed environments. Financial crises and corruption scandals provide the perfect narrative for populists to promote a 'people versus elite' rhetoric. The study also highlights globalization's role, particularly the impact of Chinese competition on local industries, as a booster for populist support. This economic backdrop, combined with fears of job and earnings losses due to technological advancements, creates a conducive environment for populist narratives to take root.

Populist Governance and Economic Performance

Despite their promises, populist leaders often fail to deliver the economic prosperity they pledge. The long-term economic review shows that, on average, GDP falls by 10 percentage points 15 years after populists assume power, compared to similar non-populist governed nations. This decline in economic performance also correlates with increased inequality and purchasing power reduction among the populace. Notably, the economic policies of populists, characterized by closed borders, loose fiscal policies, and growing public debt, contribute to these outcomes. The case of Argentina under populist rule further exemplifies these tendencies.

Long-term Implications of Populist Rule

The allure of populism, despite its adverse economic outcomes, lies in its initial success in gaining power during economic downturns. However, once in office, populist governments' failure to improve, or even exacerbation of, economic conditions does not significantly diminish their grip on power. This pattern suggests a likely scenario where populists shape a country's trajectory for years, if not decades. The concern is that the longer populists remain in power, the more profound their impact on economic institutions, judicial independence, and national prosperity, with potentially irreversible consequences.

As the world watches the unfolding influence of populism, the critical question remains: Can the initial economic conditions that pave the way for populists be addressed proactively to prevent their rise? Or will the cycle of economic distress and populist appeal continue to dominate global politics, with long-term economic implications yet to be fully realized?