Global Reactions to Russia's Presidential Election

The outcome of Russia's presidential election, which saw Vladimir Putin secure another term in office, elicited varied responses from foreign governments and officials, with Western nations expressing skepticism and condemnation while China extended its congratulations.

Advertisment

Chinese President Xi Jinping

In a message quoted by Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on his re-election, citing it as a demonstration of the Russian people's support. Xi expressed confidence in Russia's future achievements under Putin's leadership and reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

Advertisment

Borrell dismissed the elections in Russia as neither free nor fair, characterized by repression and intimidation. He emphasized the EU's stance on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the elections held in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.

French Foreign Ministry

France denounced the elections in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia as violations of international law, reiterating its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The ministry condemned the purported elections and commended peaceful protests by Russian citizens against them.

Advertisment

White House National Security Council Spokesperson

The White House criticized the elections, citing Putin's suppression of political opponents and manipulation to ensure his victory, dismissing the electoral process as neither free nor fair.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Advertisment

Zelenskiy rejected the legitimacy of Putin's re-election, labeling him a dictator and calling for his trial in The Hague. He emphasized that the elections were merely a simulation, lacking any legitimacy.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un conveyed his congratulations to Putin, expressing his commitment to strengthening the friendship between North Korea and Russia. Kim's remarks highlighted historical ties between the two nations and aspirations for mutual prosperity.

Advertisment

German Government Spokesperson

Germany refrained from congratulating Putin, citing the predetermined nature of the election and referring to Russia as a dictatorship. The German government condemned Putin's authoritarian rule and characterized the elections as lacking in legitimacy.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Advertisment

Cameron criticized the elections, pointing to the absence of independent monitoring and limited voter choice, particularly in Ukrainian territories. He condemned Putin's regime for repressing opposition voices and controlling the media, dubbing the elections as undemocratic.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

Landsbergis asserted that in an environment devoid of freedom, genuine elections cannot take place, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Putin's victory.

Advertisment

Polish Foreign Ministry

Poland denounced the elections, highlighting the widespread repression in Russian society that prevented free and democratic choices. The ministry dismissed the electoral process as lacking credibility and marred by extreme suppression.

The reactions underscored widespread skepticism and criticism from Western nations regarding the legitimacy of Russia's presidential election and Putin's continued grip on power.