en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks

As the calendar year turns to 2024, the world’s eyes turn towards a slew of significant global events. Among the most anticipated is the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, an influential convergence of global leaders and thinkers now in its 54th year. Spearheading this international gathering is POLITICO’s Global Playbook newsletter, under the astute leadership of Suzanne Lynch. However, beyond the glossy facade of networking and negotiations, the WEF faces criticism over its leadership’s lack of generational change, echoing an ongoing political dialogue in the United States.

Rebuilding Trust: The Theme of WEF 2024

The WEF 2024 theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust’, emphasizes the critical need for transparency, consistency, and accountability in a rapidly changing world. The gathering, led by its 85-year-old founder Klaus Schwab, expects over 100 government delegations and more than 1,000 partner companies. Participants also include various civil society groups, media representatives, and celebrity attendees. Despite its global influence, the WEF continues to face criticism over the persisting lack of fresh faces in its leadership – a critique mirroring the current political landscape in the U.S.

Controversial Appointments and Climate Talks

The newsletter also shines a spotlight on the controversial decisions to appoint oil executives to lead international climate talks. The recent appointments of Sultan al Jaber for COP28 and Mukhtar Babayev for COP29 have drawn mixed reactions. The choice of Azerbaijan – a country heavily reliant on fossil fuel exports – as the host for COP29 further underlines the tension between industry interests and environmental concerns.

The Human Element in Global News

While the Global Playbook is steeped in heavy political coverage, it manages to weave in lighter, human interest stories as well. An example is the shared anecdote about Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s Australian connection, subtly illustrating the interplay between personal narratives and global events. As the world looks forward to these major events, POLITICO’s newsletter promises to deliver comprehensive coverage, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of global politics and economics.

0
International Affairs Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
2 hours ago
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
As the world’s attention turns to the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a sense of caution and anticipation pervades. The event, scheduled from January 15 to 19, 2024, is set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alpine School in the heart of Davos. This year’s theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ resonates deeply with a
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
3 hours ago
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan's Show
6 hours ago
Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan's Show
South African ICJ Team Addresses Press on Case Against Israel
3 hours ago
South African ICJ Team Addresses Press on Case Against Israel
UN Brands Ongoing Gaza Conflict as a 'Stain on Humanity'
3 hours ago
UN Brands Ongoing Gaza Conflict as a 'Stain on Humanity'
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Warns of Global Instability Amid Conflicts
3 hours ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Warns of Global Instability Amid Conflicts
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
3 mins
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
3 mins
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
4 mins
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
4 mins
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
5 mins
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
5 mins
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
5 mins
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
6 mins
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
6 mins
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
19 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app