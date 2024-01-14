Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks

As the calendar year turns to 2024, the world’s eyes turn towards a slew of significant global events. Among the most anticipated is the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, an influential convergence of global leaders and thinkers now in its 54th year. Spearheading this international gathering is POLITICO’s Global Playbook newsletter, under the astute leadership of Suzanne Lynch. However, beyond the glossy facade of networking and negotiations, the WEF faces criticism over its leadership’s lack of generational change, echoing an ongoing political dialogue in the United States.

Rebuilding Trust: The Theme of WEF 2024

The WEF 2024 theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust’, emphasizes the critical need for transparency, consistency, and accountability in a rapidly changing world. The gathering, led by its 85-year-old founder Klaus Schwab, expects over 100 government delegations and more than 1,000 partner companies. Participants also include various civil society groups, media representatives, and celebrity attendees. Despite its global influence, the WEF continues to face criticism over the persisting lack of fresh faces in its leadership – a critique mirroring the current political landscape in the U.S.

Controversial Appointments and Climate Talks

The newsletter also shines a spotlight on the controversial decisions to appoint oil executives to lead international climate talks. The recent appointments of Sultan al Jaber for COP28 and Mukhtar Babayev for COP29 have drawn mixed reactions. The choice of Azerbaijan – a country heavily reliant on fossil fuel exports – as the host for COP29 further underlines the tension between industry interests and environmental concerns.

The Human Element in Global News

While the Global Playbook is steeped in heavy political coverage, it manages to weave in lighter, human interest stories as well. An example is the shared anecdote about Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s Australian connection, subtly illustrating the interplay between personal narratives and global events. As the world looks forward to these major events, POLITICO’s newsletter promises to deliver comprehensive coverage, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of global politics and economics.