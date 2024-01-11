Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies

The first significant event of the year, the World Economic Forum (WEF), is set to take place in Davos, Switzerland. This annual meeting, now in its 54th year, is a multimillion-dollar gathering that brings together the world's wealthiest and most influential individuals. However, the WEF has been facing criticism for its lack of generational turnover, notably the absence of a succession plan for its 85-year-old founder, Klaus Schwab.

WEF 2024: Rebuilding Trust

This year's WEF theme is 'Rebuilding Trust', with an emphasis on transparency, consistency, and accountability. The meeting will revolve around four key areas: geopolitics, politics, business implications, and the use of AI for everyone's benefit. Moreover, the forum will tackle environmental and climate-related threats, with a long-term systemic approach to achieving a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050.

COP28's Controversial Aftermath

The Global Playbook newsletter also revisits the recent COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The event faced controversy over the appointment of oil industry executives to lead the climate talks. This controversial trend continues with Azerbaijan's choice of former state oil executive Mukhtar Babayev to head COP29, despite objections from environmentalists.

Political Events and More

In addition to these global gatherings, the newsletter anticipates various political events, such as elections in several large democracies. It concludes with a personal anecdote from Lynch's trip to Australia, infusing a touch of human interest into an otherwise largely political and economic narrative.