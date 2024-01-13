en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy’s Test

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy’s Test

In the theatre of global events, Davos, Switzerland is set to host the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) this year. The event, bearing the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ seeks to underscore the importance of transparency, consistency, and accountability in a world clamoring for change. The WEF will open its doors to representatives from 100 governments, 1,000 partner companies, civil society groups, media, and celebrities.

Generational Leadership in Question at the WEF

Despite its long-standing relevance, the WEF has been thrust into criticism for its seeming reluctance to embrace generational leadership changes. The control of the forum remains firmly in the hands of its 85-year-old founder, Klaus Schwab. This has spurred questions about the forum’s willingness to adapt and evolve in tune with the changing dynamics of the global stage.

COP28 Aftermath and COP29 Forecasts

Moving from the snowy Alps to the arid landscapes of the Middle East, the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in the UAE has left a lasting impact. The forum was chaired by Sultan al Jaber, CEO of the UAE’s national oil company, a decision that sparked controversy in environmental circles. The baton has now been passed to Azerbaijan, the host of COP29. The choice of former state oil executive, Mukhtar Babayev, as the next COP president, has continued the trend of oil industry leaders at the helm of climate talks. This raises concerns about the genuine commitment to climate change solutions, especially considering the economic dependence on fossil fuels of countries like Azerbaijan.

Global Elections Set the Stage for Political Transitions

As the world continues to reel and recover, the democratic machinery is set to churn in several nations. Upcoming elections in the United States, the EU, India, and the U.K. will undoubtedly set the political landscape in these democratic strongholds. The outcomes will influence policies and strategic directions, impacting the global narrative over the next few years.

The year ahead is, without doubt, a kaleidoscope of events, each with its own set of implications and outcomes. As we traverse this landscape, it is vital to remain cognizant of the interconnectedness of these events and their collective impact on our shared future.

0
Climate & Environment International Affairs Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
12 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors
The rapid urbanization and climate change are seen as twin opportunities by Sadek Wahba, founder and chairman of I Squared Capital, an infrastructure management company that oversees around $40 billion in global infrastructure projects. The ongoing trend of urbanization, with a substantial population shift to cities, presents both challenges and opportunities for investors, especially in
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
59 seconds
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
3 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
3 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
3 mins
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
3 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
4 mins
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
4 mins
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
4 mins
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
4 mins
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app