Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

As we step into 2024, POLITICO journalist Suzanne Lynch unveils the first edition of the Global Playbook, a beacon guiding us through the labyrinth of major global events. From the heart of the political world, the Playbook brings to light the upcoming elections in powerhouses such as the United States, the European Union, India, and the United Kingdom.

World Economic Forum: A Confluence of Minds

In the immediate spotlight is the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Assembled under the banner of ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ the gathering will focus on reinforcing the pillars of transparency, consistency, and accountability in global decision-making. This confluence of minds will be a stage for discourse on pressing global issues, ranging from artificial intelligence to climate goals, and from the global economy to the challenges of modern leadership.

The Shadow of Generational Turnover

However, the WEF has drawn criticism for its paucity of generational turnover. The 85-year-old founder, Klaus Schwab, remains at the helm, raising questions about the organization’s flexibility and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

COP29: The Climate Conundrum

Looking forward, the Playbook also offers a preview of the COP29 climate summit, to be hosted by Azerbaijan. The decision to appoint Mukhtar Babayev, a former state oil executive, as the COP president has stirred controversy. This mirrors the contentious COP28 summit in Dubai, where Sultan al Jaber, CEO of the UAE’s national oil company, helmed the event. Despite the uproar, COP28 marked a significant stride forward by agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels.

A Royal Anecdote

Finally, Lynch weaves in a personal anecdote about Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, a reminder of the human element in political narratives. The story of the Princess, originally from Australia, resonates with Lynch’s own recent return from the country, adding a touch of personal color to the global political tapestry.