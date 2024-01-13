Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

On the global stage, recent events have painted a canvas of conflict and celebration, of human resilience and political unrest. From military operations and legal proceedings to cultural moments and cosmic disruptions, our world continues to evolve, for better and for worse.

US and UK Strike Yemen’s Houthis

The United States and the United Kingdom have moved against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, launching strikes on nearly 30 different locations. This response comes in retaliation for Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, with the US deploying over 150 various munitions, including more than 80 Tomahawk missiles. The operations have been perceived as a necessary reaction to months of Houthi aggression, yet some have criticized President Biden for his delayed action. The fact that Biden sanctioned the strikes without seeking congressional approval has also sparked controversy among Progressive Democrats and some anti-interventionist Republicans.

South Africa Sues Israel; New Year Celebrations

Simultaneously, South Africa has initiated legal proceedings in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide. As these geopolitical tensions rise, people worldwide have welcomed the new year with grand fireworks displays in major cities, striking a note of hope and resilience.

Missile Strike in Ukraine; Cosmic Burst

In Ukraine, a missile strike has resulted in widespread damage, including the Appolo Shopping Complex in Dnipro. A video circulating from within a car shows the aftermath of fire and destruction. In other news, NASA has reported a cosmic burst that briefly interfered with Earth’s radio communications.

Russian Propaganda on TikTok; Elephant Encounter

Merlyn Thomas of BBC Verify has shed light on a significant Russian propaganda network operating on TikTok. In a different part of the world, an elephant was filmed pushing past a driver to access food in the back seat of a car, highlighting the intersection between human encroachment and wildlife behavior.

COP28 Summit; Political Unrest

The COP28 climate summit concluded with various pledges and commitments for a more sustainable future. However, confusion arose from Samoa, who claimed they were absent from the room when an agreement was reached. Amid these environmental discussions, political unrest was reported, with at least two individuals disrupting a chamber by shouting slogans and releasing colored gas.

Global North Dominance; Record-breaking feats

Social activist Ndileka Mandela has criticized the economic and legal dominance of the global north over poorer nations. Meanwhile, record-breaking feats continue to inspire, with Brian Grubb wakeskating and base jumping from an infinity pool and Aniol Serrasolses setting a record for the highest descent down a glacial waterfall in Svalbard.

The Role of Women: Activism and Cosmetics

The role of women in shaping our world continues to be underscored. The former US First Lady’s activism and campaigning efforts have been highlighted, while Huda Kattan, the face behind Huda Beauty, has commented on the objectification of women in the cosmetics industry.