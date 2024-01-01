en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Global New Year’s Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Global New Year’s Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict

As the world ushered in a new year, a global wave of demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people swept across major cities. The protestors demanded an end to what they termed as Israel’s war on Gaza. The protests, coinciding with the ongoing 87-day conflict in Gaza that has resulted in significant casualties, were held in Boston, Berlin, Malmo, Helsinki, and Istanbul. Protestors gathered despite some government restrictions, voicing their opposition to the Israeli military’s actions, and calling for a ceasefire.

‘No Celebration Amidst Genocide’

Amidst New Year’s Eve celebrations, protestors fervently waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. They expressed that there could be no celebration while what they described as a genocide occurred. The group ‘Shut It Down For Palestine’ was involved in the protests in New York City, advocating for actions favoring a free Palestinian state. Images and videos of protesters, carrying Palestinian flags and signs, chanting ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ became a poignant symbol of the global outcry.

US Role in Conflict Criticized

The demonstrations also brought to light criticisms of the United States’ role in the conflict. Some protestors accused the U.S. of exacerbating the situation by supplying Israel with weapons. This sentiment was noticeably strong in the U.S., where protests disrupted major celebrations and parades. The New York Police Department had to implement heightened security measures and monitor protests with drones, following previous incidents of attacks on officers during Times Square celebrations.

Countdown2Ceasefire: A Global Campaign

A global campaign, Countdown2Ceasefire, was initiated by activists advocating for a worldwide moment on New Year’s Eve to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Launched in London, the campaign has gained support from over 40 countries and plans to livestream local countdown events across social media platforms. The campaign and demonstrations reflect a growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the death toll, including many women and children, is reported to have reached nearly 22,000 since the beginning of the Israeli bombardment on October 7.

0
International Relations Politics Protests
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China-Russia Alliance Pivotal in Global Affairs, Survey Reveals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Public Skeptical of U.S. Sincerity in Diplomatic Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India and Pakistan Uphold Tradition of Biannual Prisoner Exchange

By Rafia Tasleem

China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advance ...
@China · 57 mins
China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advance ...
heart comment 0
China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition
Russia Urges the US to Respect its ‘Fundamental National Interests’

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Urges the US to Respect its 'Fundamental National Interests'
Africa in 2023: A Year of Resilience and Progress

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Africa in 2023: A Year of Resilience and Progress
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
18 seconds
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
27 seconds
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
Tunisian Journalist's Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy
45 seconds
Tunisian Journalist's Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy
Declassified Documents Uncover Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
48 seconds
Declassified Documents Uncover Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Germany’s FDP Votes to Continue in Scholz's Coalition Government
50 seconds
Germany’s FDP Votes to Continue in Scholz's Coalition Government
David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket
1 min
David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Controversy and Public Outcry
2 mins
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Controversy and Public Outcry
Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations
3 mins
Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
4 mins
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
31 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app