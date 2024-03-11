Amidst a global landscape marked by shifting geopolitics and the quest for sustainable development, the publication of the English edition of Xi Jinping's selected works offers a comprehensive glimpse into the ideological foundation steering China's current trajectory. This development, heralded by many as a pivotal moment, seeks to extend the reach of Xi's philosophies beyond the Mandarin-speaking world, aiming to influence international relations and promote a deeper understanding of China's vision for the future.

Philosophical Foundations and International Relations

At the core of Xi Jinping's selected works is a profound commitment to the principles of peace, development, and global cooperation. According to statements made by Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, China under Xi's leadership has achieved significant diplomatic milestones. These accomplishments, as articulated in the English edition, are framed within the context of promoting a global community with a shared future, underpinned by mutual respect and collective action against common challenges. The works emphasize China's dedication to multilateralism and its efforts to contribute to global issues with unique solutions rooted in Chinese wisdom.

Xi's Vision for National Greatness and Technological Self-Reliance

The publication also dives into Xi Jinping's vision for China's national greatness, encapsulated in the recent unanimous approval by China's national legislature of a revised State Council law. This law mandates the cabinet to adhere to Xi's directives, signifying an unprecedented consolidation of his influence over the party and the state. A notable aspect of Xi's strategic focus, as revealed in the selected works, is the prioritization of innovation and technological self-reliance. This approach not only aims to circumvent the challenges posed by international trade sanctions but also underscores the critical role of science and technology in achieving national rejuvenation and global stature.

Diplomatic Strategy and the Quest for Global Solutions

Another significant theme in the selected works is China's evolving diplomatic strategy under Xi's guidance. With the appointment of Wang Yi as foreign minister, China signals its intent to actively shape a new international order that reflects its interests and values. The works detail China's strategy to build comprehensive partnerships worldwide, fostering an environment conducive to shared growth and prosperity. Through promoting 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,' Xi's writings offer insights into China's blueprint for navigating the complexities of global diplomacy, emphasizing the country's role in offering innovative solutions to pressing global issues.

As the world engages with the English edition of Xi Jinping's selected works, readers are invited to contemplate the implications of China's vision, both for its own future and for the international community at large. The publication not only serves as a tool for understanding China's domestic and foreign policy strategies but also as a means to foster dialogue and cooperation among nations striving for peace and development in an increasingly interconnected world.