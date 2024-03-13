Global Free Speech on Decline: South Africa's Battle with New Surveillance Bill

Recent findings from the Future of Free Speech project reveal a troubling trend across 22 democracies, including South Africa, where freedom of speech faces significant threats.

Jacob Mchangama and Caroline James, who contributed to the South African section of the report, highlight the concerning implications of the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) on freedom of speech and media independence in the country. This legislation, alongside other recent acts, underscores a global shift towards more restrictive practices concerning expression.

Unpacking GILAB's Implications

GILAB proposes security vetting for individuals and institutions deemed of national security interest, introducing a form of bulk surveillance with minimal safeguards. Its potential impact on the independence of the media, particularly through the vetting of individuals accessing national key points like the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), poses a clear threat to journalistic freedom.

The bill is part of a broader pattern of legislation that, while not explicitly targeting free speech, effectively limits it under the guise of protecting national security, cohesion, and public safety.

A global perspective, as provided by the Future of Free Speech project, shows that actions to restrict free speech far outweigh efforts to protect it worldwide. The use of national security as a justification for these limitations is a common theme, with Denmark, Sweden, and Australia cited as examples.

South Africa's contribution to this trend, through GILAB and other legislation such as the Protection of Personal Information Act and the Cybercrimes Act, reflects a delicate balance between safeguarding national interests and preserving constitutional rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

Protective Measures and Judicial Interventions

Despite these challenges, South Africa's courts have played a pivotal role in defending freedom of expression, particularly against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP suits). Last year, the Constitutional Court recognized SLAPP suits, allowing environmental activists to use it as a defense. Additionally, High Court rulings have further expanded the concept of SLAPPs, affirming the judiciary's commitment to protecting free speech against powerful interests.

Civil society's efforts, including a draft anti-SLAPP law, aim to bolster this protection, underscoring the need for a balanced approach that respects both security concerns and the fundamental right to expression.

The ongoing global recession of free speech, highlighted by the Future of Free Speech report, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing democracies worldwide. South Africa, with its forthcoming elections and the introduction of potentially restrictive legislation, stands at a crossroads.

The country's ability to navigate these challenges, with the judiciary's support and civil society's advocacy, will be crucial in determining the future landscape of free speech and democratic participation.