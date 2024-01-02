Global Events of 2024: BRICS Expansion, Elections, Sports, and Commemorations

The 2024 calendar is brimming with significant global occurrences, bound to sculpt the world’s political, environmental, athletic, and cultural terrains. A notable highlight is the expansion of the BRICS intergovernmental bloc, which now encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. With this enlargement, the bloc gains a stronger foothold on the international stage, amplifying the voice of the Global South. Collectively, these ten nations represent approximately 45% of the global populace.

Asia’s Political Landscape

Taiwan’s 2024 election is attracting global attention, with potential repercussions reaching beyond the Asian continent. The election outcome could fuel the ongoing tensions between the US and China. In India, the general elections are expected to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term. This likelihood arises amidst growing apprehension about the state of democracy and human rights within the nation.

Russia’s Internal and External Challenges

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin is likely to extend his two-decade reign in the upcoming presidential election. This possibility persists despite the mounting domestic challenges and the ongoing, financially draining war in Ukraine.

Celebrations and Sports in Africa

In the heart of Africa, Ivory Coast is gearing up to host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations. The opening match is slated between the hosts and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. Beyond the thrill of competition, this event represents a unifying force for the continent, fostering a sense of shared identity and pride.

European Parliament Elections and Historical Commemoration

Across the seas in Europe, the European Parliament elections will unfold, marking the first such event since the UK’s departure from the EU. Critical issues such as energy and inflation, along with the rise of far-right political factions in several member states, will be at the heart of the discourse. Furthermore, France will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, a turning point in World War II, underscoring the importance of peace and international cooperation.