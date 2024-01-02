en English
Elections

Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History

In a remarkable testament to the power of the democratic process, over half the world’s population will participate in national elections this year. These elections are set to take place in more than forty countries, including Taiwan, the United States, the European Union, India, Iran, Mexico, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. The outcomes of these elections carry the potential to reshape global history and define relations between major world powers such as the United States, China, and Russia.

Implications of the Global Elections

The election results could impact a myriad of issues such as defense posture, trade relations, global terrorism, immigration, and human rights. The elections in various countries will also have implications for regional and global politics, economy, and security. The world watches with bated breath as almost half the world’s population decides its political future at the polls this year.

Key Players and Potential Outcomes

The consequences of the elections in Taiwan will be determined by whether the candidate who considers the island to be de facto independent is elected, potentially increasing China’s military pressure in the region. This could prompt greater intervention by the United States and cause turbulence in the global economy. The US presidential election is seen as the biggest risk for 2024. Concerns loom about a potential weakening of transatlantic cooperation and the risk to American democracy if Donald Trump emerges victorious.

Global Impact of Election Results

The election results will have the potential to influence global politics and the global economic situation, as the countries holding elections represent more than half of the world’s GDP. There is uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, with the possibility of a showdown between incumbent President Joseph Biden and Donald Trump. In 2024, global elections are expected to play a significant role in shaping geopolitics, with seven of the world’s ten most populous countries expected to vote on national leadership.

The year 2023 was marked by escalating rivalry between China and the US, as well as other global conflicts. With over 60 national elections in 2024, representing over 4 billion people, this year will be a global inflection point. The US presidential election, major leadership elections in other countries, and elections in the European Union will all have significant impacts. The elections in 2024 could have a profound impact on international geopolitics for years to come, particularly with regard to US-China relations.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

