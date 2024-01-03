Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy

As we step into 2024, an unprecedented convergence of elections in the world’s largest electoral blocs is set to take place, with close to a billion people expected to cast their votes. Yet, these democratic exercises stand in the shadow of a worrying global trend: the subtle erosion of democracy through the manipulation of electoral processes. A study of Russia and the United States serves to illustrate this disturbing narrative.

The Farce of Freedom: Russia’s Predetermined Polls

The upcoming Russian presidential election, where President Vladimir Putin’s victory is all but assured, exemplifies how an authoritarian regime can manipulate an electoral process into a facade. Rather than being a genuine opportunity for change, the election serves to demoralize the populace and reassert the authoritarian regime’s grip on power.

America’s Threatened Democracy: Trump’s Potential Return

In stark contrast stands the United States, where democracy, while ostensibly flourishing, faces its own set of challenges. The resurfacing of Donald Trump as a candidate in the 2024 presidential race has raised alarm due to his refusal to accept the 2020 election results and his unfounded claims of a stolen victory. If victorious, Trump is anticipated to exploit executive power to consolidate his control, potentially shielding himself and his allies from prosecution using the pardon power, a move that could further undermine the country’s democratic norms.

UK’s Subtle Slide: The Danger of Complacency

While the political landscape in the United Kingdom may seem less extreme in comparison, the article underscores the danger of complacency. The government’s conflict with the Supreme Court over the Rwanda safety bill and the propagation of populist narratives are viewed as signs of a slow slide towards authoritarianism. The willingness to undermine judicial independence and degrade respect for the rule of law poses a risk to the country’s democratic values.

Democracy at Risk: A Call for Vigilance

Across the globe, democracy is under threat. From the blatant disregard for free and fair elections to the more subtle undermining of democratic institutions and norms, the article underlines the need for vigilance against all forms of democratic erosion. As the world prepares for a year of elections, it is crucial to remember that the act of voting, while symbolically significant, is insufficient in itself to prevent the degradation of democracy. True democracy requires the protection of institutional integrity, the safeguarding of judicial independence, and the preservation of the rule of law.