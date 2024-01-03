en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy

As we step into 2024, an unprecedented convergence of elections in the world’s largest electoral blocs is set to take place, with close to a billion people expected to cast their votes. Yet, these democratic exercises stand in the shadow of a worrying global trend: the subtle erosion of democracy through the manipulation of electoral processes. A study of Russia and the United States serves to illustrate this disturbing narrative.

The Farce of Freedom: Russia’s Predetermined Polls

The upcoming Russian presidential election, where President Vladimir Putin’s victory is all but assured, exemplifies how an authoritarian regime can manipulate an electoral process into a facade. Rather than being a genuine opportunity for change, the election serves to demoralize the populace and reassert the authoritarian regime’s grip on power.

America’s Threatened Democracy: Trump’s Potential Return

In stark contrast stands the United States, where democracy, while ostensibly flourishing, faces its own set of challenges. The resurfacing of Donald Trump as a candidate in the 2024 presidential race has raised alarm due to his refusal to accept the 2020 election results and his unfounded claims of a stolen victory. If victorious, Trump is anticipated to exploit executive power to consolidate his control, potentially shielding himself and his allies from prosecution using the pardon power, a move that could further undermine the country’s democratic norms.

UK’s Subtle Slide: The Danger of Complacency

While the political landscape in the United Kingdom may seem less extreme in comparison, the article underscores the danger of complacency. The government’s conflict with the Supreme Court over the Rwanda safety bill and the propagation of populist narratives are viewed as signs of a slow slide towards authoritarianism. The willingness to undermine judicial independence and degrade respect for the rule of law poses a risk to the country’s democratic values.

Democracy at Risk: A Call for Vigilance

Across the globe, democracy is under threat. From the blatant disregard for free and fair elections to the more subtle undermining of democratic institutions and norms, the article underlines the need for vigilance against all forms of democratic erosion. As the world prepares for a year of elections, it is crucial to remember that the act of voting, while symbolically significant, is insufficient in itself to prevent the degradation of democracy. True democracy requires the protection of institutional integrity, the safeguarding of judicial independence, and the preservation of the rule of law.

0
Politics Russia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Monongalia County Law Enforcement Intensifies Efforts, Leads to Multiple Arrests

By BNN Correspondents

Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury

By Rizwan Shah

Delays in Abolition of Direct Provision in Ireland Amid Unexpected Influx of Refugees

By BNN Correspondents

Malta Government Embroiled in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive

By Nimrah Khatoon

Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surch ...
@Courts & Law · 1 min
Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surch ...
heart comment 0
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh

By Rafia Tasleem

Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War?

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War?
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
13 seconds
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup
14 seconds
Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup
Grethcel Soltones Transitions to Akari Chargers for 2024 PVL Season
17 seconds
Grethcel Soltones Transitions to Akari Chargers for 2024 PVL Season
Impressive Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
21 seconds
Impressive Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Ryan Babel's Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present
27 seconds
Ryan Babel's Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present
Dundee Mother Suffers from Unremoved Brain Tumor: The Case Against Dr. Sam Eljamel
28 seconds
Dundee Mother Suffers from Unremoved Brain Tumor: The Case Against Dr. Sam Eljamel
Malta's Healthcare Crisis: Winter Surge Pushes Hospitals Beyond Capacity
28 seconds
Malta's Healthcare Crisis: Winter Surge Pushes Hospitals Beyond Capacity
Jurgen Klopp Addresses Steven Gerrard's Return Rumors Amid Transfer Season
29 seconds
Jurgen Klopp Addresses Steven Gerrard's Return Rumors Amid Transfer Season
Delays in Abolition of Direct Provision in Ireland Amid Unexpected Influx of Refugees
30 seconds
Delays in Abolition of Direct Provision in Ireland Amid Unexpected Influx of Refugees
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app