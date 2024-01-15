en English
Elections

Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape

As the globe spins into a new year, the political landscape is set to shift dramatically. Over half of the world’s population and economies representing more than 60% of global economic output are poised for elections in 2023. The implications for international markets are considerable and far-reaching, with key elections to observe in Portugal, Belgium, the European Parliament, Croatia, Romania, Austria, Russia, Turkey, India, Mexico, South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Taiwan Defies Chinese Pressure

In Taiwan, a crucial election has resulted in Lai Ching-te securing the presidency, a victory achieved against Chinese pressure. However, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party lost its parliamentary majority, triggering domestic investor concern over potential policy paralysis and a tempered stance towards China.

Far-Right Parties Gain Ground in Europe

Several European nations are witnessing the rise of far-right parties, likely to influence European integration efforts and standpoints on climate policy and aid to Ukraine. Political shifts in these nations could have significant repercussions on the geopolitical landscape.

Russia and Putin’s Expected Continuance

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin is expected to clinch another term. Yet, this potential continuity comes with its share of market risks tied to the persisting Ukraine conflict and ongoing Western sanctions.

India’s Economy and Modi’s Potential Third Term

India’s Narendra Modi is likely to secure a third term as Prime Minister. While this continuity might be favorable for political stability, market risks linked to inflation and trade restrictions loom large. Meanwhile, India’s economy exhibited robust local retail demand, moderate inflation, stable interest rates, and healthy foreign exchange reserves in 2023. The Sensex and Nifty, two major Indian market benchmarks, swelled by 19.57% and 21.11% respectively in USD terms.

The U.S. Presidential Race

On the other side of the globe, the United States is preparing for a potential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential election. This brings with it the risk of social unrest and market volatility, as the nation grapples with divergent political views and policy directions.

The UK’s Political Pendulum

The United Kingdom is seeing the Labour party leading polls over the Conservatives. A change of guard could bring with it market risks linked to potential shifts in economic policy.

Venezuela’s Controversial Election

In Venezuela, despite the barring of opposition candidate María Corina Machado from participation, Nicolás Maduro is favored in the presidential election. The election’s outcome could further shape the country’s political and economic future.

The political shifts across the world highlight the interconnectedness of our global community. As the dust settles post-elections, it will be crucial to understand and navigate the resulting changes in economic and geopolitical landscapes.

Elections International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

