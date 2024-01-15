Global Elections 2024: A Tipping Point for Democracy?

As 2024 unfolds, the world stands on the brink of unprecedented political transformation. With more than half the global population slated to participate in over 50 national elections, the stakes for democracy have never been higher. Yet, amidst this electoral whirlwind, many fear the strengthening of right-wing populist parties and the potential re-emergence of Donald Trump as the U.S. president, viewing these developments as threats to democratic values.

Decoding the Global Election Landscape

From Bangladesh to Belgium, Pakistan to the United States, the forthcoming elections have the potential to redefine global alliances, economic policies, and the very principles of democracy. The rise of nationalist conservative factions across America and Europe, the potential disintegration of Belgium due to Flemish nationalism, and the looming elections in Taiwan, which could incite Chinese intervention, are just some of the many events that are reshaping the political landscape.

Simultaneously, the suspension of elections in Ukraine due to the raging war with Russia presents an alarming picture of democracy under threat. The world watches with bated breath as the very fabric of international relations and peace hangs in the balance.

The U.S. Election: A Tumultuous Saga

The United States, a beacon of democratic governance, finds itself grappling with deep political divisions. The lead up to the 2024 election is fraught with controversies, domestic unrest, and high-stakes geopolitical events. The prospect of a rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, despite the latter facing over 90 criminal charges for election subversion and inciting the January 6th Capitol insurrection, is a testament to the nation's polarized political climate.

Recent polls indicate a neck-to-neck race between the two potential candidates, with Trump maintaining a lead over his intra-party rivals. However, Trump's political future remains uncertain, especially considering the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that renders him ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause.

Global Democracy at Stake

From the controversial elections in Pakistan, criticized for being neither free nor fair, to the snap elections in Portugal following the resignation of António Costa, the world’s democratic systems are being put to the test. Indeed, 2024 has been likened to the tumultuous year of 2016, as the once unlikely political shakeups have become the new norm. In the words of President Biden, 'democracy is on the ballot' this year.

As the world marches towards an uncertain future, the events of 2024 may well determine the fate of global democracy. The question remains: Will the liberal world garner enough support to stand strong against the rising tide of extremism, or will democracy falter under the weight of these challenges?