Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes

Marking a seminal chapter in global politics, 2024 witnesses countries representing over half of the world’s population on the threshold of elections. However, amidst the fervor of democracy in action, there lurks the shadow of uncertainty regarding the integrity of these electoral processes. A comprehensive study, employing data-driven analysis of the political terrains in these nations, suggests that the ideal of fully free and fair elections might remain elusive.

The Political Landscape: A Diverse Spectrum

The research categorizes countries into three distinct political types: authoritarian regimes, hybrid political systems, and democracies, each quantified on a numerical scale. This categorization provides a nuanced understanding of each nation’s existing political structure, offering insights into the plausible fairness of the impending elections.

Political Center of Gravity and Public Opinion

Beyond the boundaries of political systems, the study delves into the examination of the political center of gravity for different platforms. This examination is crucial for capturing the forces that sway electoral outcomes and public opinion, consequently influencing the course of democracy.

Examining the Economic Indicators

The report also brings into perspective the economic dimensions of these nations. It references a cost-of-living index, which reveals that certain locations have ascended an average of 13 places, signifying a shift in their economic standing. The cost-of-living index forms part of a wider ranking that juxtaposes economies through three distinct methodologies, contributing to a comprehensive picture of economic standings.

The Global Elections: A Closer Look

With elections scheduled in no less than 41 countries, the year 2024 represents a major junction in world politics, holding the potential to reshape the global political and economic order. Among these nations, India, with its upcoming critical elections, stands out. The possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinching a third consecutive victory adds another layer of complexity to the global political scenario.

In the context of global election fairness, concerns have been raised by key figures such as Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman. Their apprehensions about potential unrest and isolation if the forthcoming national parliamentary elections are not free and fair underscore the gravity of the situation.