Economy

Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform

As 2024 unfolds, the global economic landscape, marred by high inflation, stringent austerity measures, and supply chain disruptions, reflects tentative signs of recovery. Yet, the year ahead poses significant challenges. Despite achieving a primary and current account surplus, the general population continues to grapple with the fallout of these economic adversities, leading to increased unemployment and poverty.

Deepening Economic Woes

Under the umbrella of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, countries across the globe have felt the pinch of increased fiscal rigor. This situation is particularly glaring in nations like Mauritius, grappling with a slow global recovery, tighter monetary policy, and inflation’s biting impact on economic activity. Skilled workers, disheartened by the state of affairs, are seeking greener pastures abroad, thereby exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

Risk of External Obligations

As the economic challenges deepen, the country’s ability to service its external obligations teeters on the brink, raising the specter of its 24th call to the IMF’s assistance program. Multilateral organizations and allies alike are growing weary of the nation’s repeated inability to uphold reform commitments, leading to a strained relationship with creditors. Despite hesitation to withdraw support, they demand a behavioral shift, underscoring the need for lasting reform.

Structural Issues and Sustainable Growth

A host of structural issues, including political instability, policy unpredictability, corrupt rule of law, inefficient state-owned enterprises, and a predatory tax regime, continue to plague the path to sustainable growth and solvency. While fiscal correction remains a pivotal component, the composition of the correction is more critical. Expenditure prioritization, decentralization of government, and modernization of governance are vital to reducing corruption and improving efficiencies.

The domestic and global credibility of the state has taken a significant hit, calling for visionary leadership capable of distributing the necessary adjustments equitably. The upcoming election raises a pertinent question: Will the new government bring about the enduring changes necessary for economic recovery?

Economy
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

