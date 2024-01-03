Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy

In a recent discussion, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, addressed the escalating issue of global displacement, emphasizing that the number of displaced individuals has reached an all-time high worldwide. This rise is not confined to the U.S. southern border but is also evident in the Western Hemisphere and across the globe. The conversation on migration and the challenges associated with displaced people is a recurring theme in his interactions with counterparts from various countries, including those in Europe, Asia, and the Indo-Pacific regions.

The Root Causes of Displacement

Several factors contribute to this displacement, according to Mayorkas. These include climate change, poverty, and an increase in authoritarianism. The assertion that climate change is a significant cause has sparked criticism, with some suggesting it should not be categorized as a factor in the context of displacement.

Global Displacement: A Rising Issue

The growing crisis of global displacement has been a primary focus at various international forums, including the 2023 Global Refugee Forum. The forum highlighted the need for humanitarian actions to be linked with a development and peace-building approach. The International Labour Organization (ILO) urged governments to create employment for refugees and host communities as a means of protection and self-reliance. The forum also emphasized the necessity to address the challenges encountered by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Increased Asylum Applications

The number of asylum applications to the European Union has been steadily rising over the past two years, with over 350,000 entering the EU irregularly in the first 11 months of 2023. The European Parliament and member states have agreed on a reform to EU migration and asylum policy, which includes stricter procedures and a mandatory solidarity mechanism. The EU has reached migration agreements with Tunisia, Turkey, Libya, and is working on another deal with Egypt. However, these agreements are controversial and have not been very successful.

Displacement and the Need for Humanitarian Assistance

The war in Ukraine has displaced countless people, including individuals like Vira and Oleksandr, who have faced unimaginable challenges as they rebuilt their lives in displacement. Both are in need of humanitarian assistance and have received support from IOM. Their stories shed light on the resilience of displaced Ukrainians and the challenges they face. The situations in South Sudan and Central African Republic are also grim, with millions in need of humanitarian assistance. At the same time, aid workers are facing serious dangers in these regions.

In the midst of this crisis, there are also stories of hope and resilience. In Tanzania, three aid workers with UNHCR climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise funds for lightning arrestors in refugee schools. This act shows the lengths to which individuals are willing to go to support displaced people and ensure their safety.