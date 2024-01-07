en English
Politics

Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?

On an illuminating interview with Sky News Australia, Mariam Farida, a respected lecturer in Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, dissected the growing global dissatisfaction towards Israel and its potential manipulation by terrorist groups. A globally recognized expert in her field, Farida expounded on the unique issues festering in the Middle East and the perception of inaction from the international community.

Exploiting Global Grievances

Farida’s insights underscored the potential for terrorist networks to seize upon the current global atmosphere. By framing the situation within a divisive ‘us versus them’ or ‘global war against Muslims’ narrative, these groups could manipulate the dissatisfaction to their advantage. As she noted, this narrative is becoming increasingly prevalent in online discussions, signaling a disturbing trend.

The Discontent Among the Youth

Perhaps even more concerning is the palpable disappointment and frustration among young men and women from diverse backgrounds. These sentiments are primarily directed at their governments’ perceived lackluster responses to the conflict in Israel. This discontent is not merely a regional issue; it is global, cutting across nations and cultures, touching the hearts and minds of young individuals worldwide.

ISIS: A Case Study

Recent events provide a stark illustration of Farida’s points. ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Iran, demonstrating the group’s capacity to exploit global grievances and execute high-impact operations. Statistics reveal an alarming number of attacks by ISIS and its affiliates, reflecting the group’s strategic acumen and widespread presence across different regions. This case study stands as a brutal reminder of the severity of the threat posed by these terrorist networks.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

