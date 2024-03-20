Global Democracy Index 2024: Norway Leads, Stark Declines Highlight Election Concerns

With the latest democracy index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on February 15th, revealing less than 8% of the global population living in full democracies, the state of worldwide democracy appears more fragile than ever. Norway retains its crown as the most democratic nation for the 14th consecutive year, while Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, lingers at the bottom. Amidst this, Greece climbs to a full-democracy status following commendable election practices in 2023, contrasting sharply with the democratic backslides in Gabon and Niger due to coups.

Regional Overview: Europe Leads, Latin America Lags

Western Europe emerges as a beacon of democracy, with 71% of its countries classified as full democracies, standing in stark contrast to the rest of the world. Turkey remains an outlier in the region, categorized as a hybrid regime. Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America experience the most significant declines, with El Salvador under Nayib Bukele marking the sharpest fall in democratic standards in the latter region, challenging the integrity of its electoral process.

Global Trends: Declines and Conflicts

2023 marks the lowest average score since the inception of the EIU's democracy index, with a global average of 5.23. Conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh, and turmoil in Sudan and Israel, exacerbate the decline, underscoring the intricate relationship between peace and democracy. These conflicts not only destabilize nations but also erode democratic institutions and civil liberties, casting long shadows over the global democratic landscape.

Elections in the Spotlight: Quality over Quantity

While a record number of people are expected to vote in 2024, the EIU's findings suggest a grim outlook for the quality of democracy in many of these elections. Voters in full democracies like Iceland and Britain are poised to exercise their rights in fair conditions, unlike those in Russia and other countries with lower democratic ratings. The index emphasizes that having elections does not equate to democratic health, pointing out the nuances and complexities of political culture and governance that challenge the efficacy of the electoral process in flawed democracies and authoritarian regimes alike.

As the world braces for a year packed with elections, the EIU's democracy index serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges facing global democracy. With less than 8% of the population living in full democracies, the quest for genuine democratic governance remains a distant goal for many. The report not only highlights the critical need for robust and transparent electoral processes but also calls for a concerted effort to protect civil liberties and strengthen democratic institutions. As nations navigate their respective paths, the enduring message is clear: in the pursuit of democracy, quality unequivocally trumps quantity.