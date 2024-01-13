en English
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest

In a recent assembly in Washington, a cadre of delegates convened to deliberate on the ongoing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The group, championing the plight of the oppressed people of IIOJK, announced plans for a peace protest at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2024. The meeting was hosted by Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan, a prominent figure in the struggle for Kashmiri rights.

Unified Front for Self-Determination

Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Investments, underscored the unyielding unity of Azad Kashmir’s people with their brethren in IIOJK. He emphasized their shared aspiration for self-determination, a cornerstone of any resolution to the ongoing dispute.

Moreover, he pointed out the potential economic windfall that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict could offer both India and Pakistan. Promoting Azad Kashmir as a prime destination for foreign investments, he cited sectors like mining and minerals, along with the region’s burgeoning tourism industry. He brought attention to awe-inspiring locales such as Neelum Valley and Dudipatsar Lake, epitomizing the region’s untapped potential.

Call for Peaceful Resolution

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of World Forum for Peace and Justice, expounded on the pivotal role the US could play in facilitating a resolution to the Kashmir issue. He urged for peaceful negotiations involving India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri leadership, warning of potential genocide and ongoing human rights violations under the current Indian administration.

He voiced concerns on the grim human rights situation in IIOJK, as reported by Human Rights Watch (HRW). The HRW has documented restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in the region, with instances of extrajudicial killings, arrests of human rights defenders, and persecution of minorities.

Expressions of Solidarity

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, and Shoaib Irshad, Secretary General of Kashmiri American Welfare Association, echoed the sentiments of their fellow delegates. Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri struggle, they condemned the actions of the Indian military in stifling the resistance movement.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

