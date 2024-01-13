Global Protests Demand Policy Change on Day of Action for Gaza

In a sweeping show of solidarity, thousands of individuals congregated in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, participating in the Global Day of Action for Gaza. This event, a facet of a worldwide initiative, was designed to express unity with the people of Gaza and condemn what participants referred to as the ‘Gaza Genocide.’

Global Call for Solidarity

From Malaysia to South Africa, the United Kingdom to Japan, Italy, Greece, and Pakistan – hundreds of thousands of people rallied in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. These demonstrations voiced a global cry for an end to the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 23,843 individuals and injured over 60,317, as per Palestinian health officials. The United States was accused of complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people, with calls for a ceasefire and an end to the injustice in Gaza echoing from all corners of the globe.

Focus on the Children

Children joined the ranks of demonstrators in London, marching in support of Palestine on this global day of action. The focus here was the plight of children in Gaza, symbolized by a towering 3.5-meter puppet. Tragically, nearly two-thirds of the 23,843 people killed during Israel’s campaign in Gaza were women and children. Similar protests echoed in other European cities.

Pressure on Governments

The rally in Jakarta, along with protests in Kuala Lumpur, Johannesburg, London, Washington DC, and others, called for a ceasefire and expressed outrage over the injustice in Gaza. This demonstration, one of many that took place globally, sought to exert pressure on governments, particularly the United States, for a change in their policies regarding the conflict in Gaza. The protest was further bolstered by South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice, levelling accusations of genocide against Israel in Gaza.