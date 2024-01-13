en English
International Affairs

Global Protests Demand Policy Change on Day of Action for Gaza

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Global Protests Demand Policy Change on Day of Action for Gaza

In a sweeping show of solidarity, thousands of individuals congregated in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, participating in the Global Day of Action for Gaza. This event, a facet of a worldwide initiative, was designed to express unity with the people of Gaza and condemn what participants referred to as the ‘Gaza Genocide.’

Global Call for Solidarity

From Malaysia to South Africa, the United Kingdom to Japan, Italy, Greece, and Pakistan – hundreds of thousands of people rallied in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. These demonstrations voiced a global cry for an end to the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 23,843 individuals and injured over 60,317, as per Palestinian health officials. The United States was accused of complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people, with calls for a ceasefire and an end to the injustice in Gaza echoing from all corners of the globe.

Focus on the Children

Children joined the ranks of demonstrators in London, marching in support of Palestine on this global day of action. The focus here was the plight of children in Gaza, symbolized by a towering 3.5-meter puppet. Tragically, nearly two-thirds of the 23,843 people killed during Israel’s campaign in Gaza were women and children. Similar protests echoed in other European cities.

Pressure on Governments

The rally in Jakarta, along with protests in Kuala Lumpur, Johannesburg, London, Washington DC, and others, called for a ceasefire and expressed outrage over the injustice in Gaza. This demonstration, one of many that took place globally, sought to exert pressure on governments, particularly the United States, for a change in their policies regarding the conflict in Gaza. The protest was further bolstered by South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice, levelling accusations of genocide against Israel in Gaza.

International Affairs Politics United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

