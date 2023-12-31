en English
Palestine

Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year’s Eve

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year’s Eve

As the clock ticks towards the end of the year, a global social media campaign advocating for peace in conflict zones worldwide has gathered significant momentum. The initiative, focusing on a countdown to a ceasefire in the Israeli-Gaza conflict, is set to culminate at the stroke of midnight on December 31st. The campaign has found a broad base of support, with numerous individuals and groups pledging their participation in this global call for peace.

A Global Call for Ceasefire

The Palestinian Forum in Britain, organizers of a demonstration in London, have been vocal advocates for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Their call for justice is echoed in scheduled global protests and a major countdown campaign for a ceasefire, which has seen activists from 41 countries participating. The campaign has been embraced by several personalities known for their support for Palestine in Britain, reinforcing the urgency and importance of their cause.

Grassroots Movement Gains Traction

A grassroots campaign named Countdown2Ceasefire has emerged from London, initiated by young activists leveraging social media to amplify their call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The campaign has garnered support from over 40 countries and plans to livestream local countdown events across various social media platforms, making this a truly global initiative. As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, the campaign intends to transform the traditional New Year’s countdown into a countdown for a permanent ceasefire.

A Symbolic Gesture of Hope

The event is seen as a symbolic gesture of hope and a call to action for warring parties to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes. Demonstrators in Vancouver have also joined the cause, hanging banners in multiple locations to support Palestine, calling for a change in Canada’s policy towards Palestine, and highlighting the ongoing atrocities in the region. This global push for a new year of justice in Palestine and a countdown to ceasefire symbolizes a global community united in their hope for peace and justice in conflict zones worldwide.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

