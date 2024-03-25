Global Biodiversity Push Threatens India's Tribes: Rights Symposium Highlights

Experts at a symposium organized by the University of Arizona have raised concerns over the potential impact on India's tribal population due to the global initiative to nearly double protected areas for biodiversity conservation. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, aiming to increase protected areas to 30% of the world's terrestrial area, will disproportionately affect India's Scheduled Tribes, who live in 89 of the 106 notified national parks in the country.

Disproportionate Impact on Indigenous Communities

The symposium on 'Conservation, Racism, and Indigenous Peoples' Human Rights' brought to light that 84% of protected areas in India overlap with tribal territories. Noted rights activist Suhas Chakma pointed out that the expansion of protected areas has led to the criminalization of traditional lifestyles and livelihood practices of these communities, echoing a history of targeting indigenous peoples for conservation efforts.

Risks of Privatization and Ecotourism

Participants also discussed the emerging challenge of privatizing protected areas in the name of sustainable ecotourism, which poses a significant threat to the existence of indigenous communities. This trend not only marginalizes these populations but also commodifies their cultures, reducing inhabitants to mere attractions for tourists. Such practices have been criticized for treating indigenous peoples akin to 'animals in a zoo' at many ecotourism spots.

Human Rights Violations and the Path Forward

The symposium shed light on various human rights violations faced by indigenous peoples in protected areas across Asia, including denied access to basic amenities and criminal charges for traditional agricultural practices. The increasing privatization and the push for ecotourism without considering the rights and welfare of indigenous populations underscore the need for a balanced approach to conservation that respects human rights and livelihoods.

This critical discussion opens up a dialogue on the need for conservation efforts to not only focus on biodiversity but also ensure the protection and participation of indigenous communities, whose lives are intricately woven with these natural habitats.