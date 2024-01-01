en English
Courts & Law

Glenn Kirschner Foresees ‘Extremely High’ Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Glenn Kirschner Foresees ‘Extremely High’ Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor with a three-decade-long career, has predicted a high likelihood of a conviction against former President Donald Trump in 2024. Kirschner, who also serves as a legal analyst for NBC/MSNBC News, highlighted that Trump is facing a staggering 91 charges across four criminal trials. The most significant of these trials is linked to Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Trump’s Legal Challenges

The first trial, scheduled to commence on March 4, will address charges that include conspiracy to violate civil rights, conspiracy to defraud the government, corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to perpetrate that obstruction. Notably, this trial is set to kickstart just before Super Tuesday, a critical date in the presidential nomination process. The outcomes of these trials could potentially influence the Republican nomination and the general election slated for November 5, 2024.



Witnesses Against Trump

According to Kirschner, the witnesses against Trump are predominantly Republicans. These include former cabinet members, his former attorney general, and the former vice president. Kirschner emphasizes that the diversity of the witnesses significantly undermines any argument that Trump might frame about partisan bias.



The Implications of ‘Democracy Crimes’

Kirschner has stressed the importance of punishing such ‘democracy crimes’ to deter future attempts to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. Trump’s defense has tried to dismiss the January 6 case, arguing presidential immunity. However, this argument has been dismissed by the presiding judge, leading to an ongoing appeal. The court proceedings coincide with the 2024 election campaign, making the potential implications even more significant.

Courts & Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

