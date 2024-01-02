en English
Economy

Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024

Residents of Glencoe, Illinois, are set to witness a significant increase in various fees and property taxes in 2024. The decision, passed unanimously by village trustees on December 21, aims to keep in line with inflation and escalating operational costs.

Key Changes in Fee Structure

Under the new adjustments, a 5% hike in sanitary sewer and garbage collection rates is expected. Water rates will see a 7% increment, a decision in sync with a prior water rate study. The impact of these changes will be contingent on individual water consumption as water connection fees are also poised to surge.

Parking and License Fees

The daily parking fees at the village’s Metra commuter station will climb for the first time in more than ten years, from $2 to $3. Concurrently, standard vehicle license fees will jump to $60 from $50, with the senior rate moving upwards from $25 to $30. Even building permit rates will witness a marginal increase from $7.15 to $7.50 per square foot.

Golf Club and Property Tax Rates

The Glencoe Golf Club is set to introduce new rate structures. The village’s fragment of the property tax levy, inclusive of the Glencoe Public Library funding, is due to rise by about 5.3%. This leads to an estimated $120 increase for every $10,000 of taxes paid. The village’s share amounts to 15% of the total property tax bill, the larger portions being accredited to Glencoe District 35 and New Trier High School.

A Peek into Village Administration

Parallel to these changes, the Glencoe Village saw some amendments in its administrative structure as well. Village Manager Phil Kiraly’s annual salary was raised to $275,000 from $252,370, and he also received a bonus of $20,000. With the village undergoing personnel reorganization, new hires for public safety and public works directors are on the cards. Sharon Tanner was appointed as the first village human resources director, while Nikki Larson was named the deputy village manager/chief financial officer. Despite Kiraly taking the helm of the Illinois City/County Management Association as its president, he assures that it will not interfere with his duties in Glencoe.

Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

