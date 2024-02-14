Glen Sannox Ferry Sets Sail: Reflecting on Challenges and Future Plans

The long-awaited ferry, GLEN SANOXX, is finally set to enter service after an extended construction period of eight years, six years behind schedule and with a staggering cost overrun of 440 million pounds. This vessel is destined for the Arran ferry route under the CalMac operator.

A Voyage Through Time: The GLEN SANOXX Saga

The journey of GLEN SANOXX has been far from smooth sailing. Originally scheduled for delivery in 2018, the ship's entry into service has been repeatedly delayed due to various setbacks. Despite these challenges, there are indications that Ferguson Marine may continue to build ferries for CalMac, with the Scottish government mulling over a plan for seven new smaller vessels to be constructed at the yard.

The Heart of the Issue: Aging Vessels and Infrastructure

The current disruption on the main Arran ferry route can be traced back to decades of delay in replacing aging vessels and harbour infrastructure. The delayed ferries have been redeployed to cover for major vessels that are delayed in overhaul, leaving Arran completely reliant on alternative routes. This lack of reliability and resilience in the lifeline ferry services has resulted in significant public money being spent on failures.

A New Course: The Proposed Redeployment Solution

Kenneth Gibson, an SNP MSP, has proposed a solution to this predicament. He suggests that the two delayed and over-budget ferries being built by Ferguson Marine for the Arran route should be redeployed to the Uig Triangle lifeline services instead. Gibson argues that the smaller ferries being built in Turkey are more suitable for use in the port of Ardrossan due to its limited capacity.

The first of these Turkish ferries is expected to be delivered in October, ahead of the latest estimated arrival of the Glen Rosa and Glen Sannox. However, the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator CalMac has been planning to use Troon instead of Ardrossan for the Arran service, which has raised concerns about increased travel times and reduced sailings.

The cost of upgrading Ardrossan to accommodate the larger ferries is estimated to be 40 million pounds. Yet, there have been issues over how the cost will be divided between the funding partners.

As we navigate through these uncertain waters, one thing remains clear - the need for reliable and resilient lifeline ferry services is more crucial than ever. The people of Arran and the Uig Triangle are looking forward to a future where their transport needs are met with efficiency and punctuality, rather than delays and disruptions.

The arrival of GLEN SANOXX, albeit belated, marks a significant milestone in this journey towards improved ferry services. As it sets sail, it carries with it the hopes and expectations of many, serving as a testament to human endurance and perseverance in the face of adversity.