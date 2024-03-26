Glass Ceiling Index 2023: Nordic Dominance, OECD's Progress in Women's Workforce Equality

Marking International Women's Day, The Economist's latest "glass-ceiling index" reveals how women's roles and influence in the workforce have evolved within OECD countries. Highlighting key figures and trends, the index underscores the persistent yet slowly diminishing gender disparities in professional settings.

Economic Participation and Gender Wage Gap

In an examination of labour-force participation, salaries, and the professional ascent of women, the index identifies a notable discrepancy between educational achievements and workforce integration. Despite outnumbering men in university graduation rates, women consistently represent a lower share of the workforce, particularly in countries like Turkey, Greece, and Italy. This employment gap directly impacts women's ability to climb the corporate ladder, contributing to an average 12% wage gap in OECD nations.

Advancement in Business and Leadership

The index further explores women's representation in senior management and company boards across the OECD. Sweden, the United States, and Poland emerge as examples of progress, with women holding over 40% of high-level positions. Conversely, Japan and South Korea lag significantly. The share of board members who are women reached a milestone at 33%, although the EU's target of 40% by 2026 remains a challenge for many. This segment hints at a gradual shift towards gender equality in the business realm.

Parental Leave, Child Care, and Political Representation

The role of parental leave and affordable child care in supporting women's continuous workforce participation is underscored, with Japan and South Korea offering the most generous paternity leave policies in the OECD. However, uptake remains low. The cost of child care, especially in Britain, poses another significant barrier. Politically, the index highlights the correlation between women's parliamentary representation and a focus on women's rights, with Nordic countries leading by example. Yet, in South Korea and Japan, women's political representation remains below 20%.

Despite incremental improvements, the glass-ceiling index of 2023 illustrates that women's struggle for equality in the workplace is far from over. However, the upward trends in some indicators offer hope and a basis for continued advocacy and policy reform aimed at shattering the glass ceiling once and for all.