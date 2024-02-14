Glasgow's Trade Unions Rally for Fair Funding Amidst Budget Crisis

In the heart of Scotland, a crisis looms as Glasgow's trade unions rally together to demand justice. With a staggering budget deficit of £107m projected over the next three years, they are calling for a mass campaign to secure more funding. The clock is ticking, and the future of Glasgow's council services hangs in the balance.

Urgent Plea to Address Glasgow's Unfair Treatment

Unite, Unison, GMB, EIS, and the Scottish Tenants Organisation have united in their call for action. Gathering outside Glasgow's city chambers, union members voiced their opposition to further cuts. They argue that Glasgow is unfairly treated due to the lack of recognition of its metropolitan status and higher poverty levels.

Chris Sermanni from Unison declared, "Glasgow is being treated unfairly. The city's needs are greater, yet the funding does not reflect this reality."

Over a decade of austerity has left Glasgow's workers overworked and exhausted. Services are in higher demand than ever, yet the funding gap continues to widen.

"After a decade of austerity, workers are at their breaking point, and services are needed more than ever," said Sermanni. "We cannot let Glasgow's decline be managed through more harm."

The Call for a Legal One-Year No Cuts Budget

In an effort to buy time and build a campaign, Glasgow's trade unions are urging the council to set a legal one-year no cuts budget. They hope to collaborate with community groups to make a strong case for sustainable funding of local services.

Sermanni emphasized, "We need time to build a proper campaign with the trade unions and community groups. A one-year no cuts budget will give us that opportunity."

However, the council spokesman stated that the council has a legal obligation to set a balanced budget. The council leadership is making a case for sustainable funding of local services, but the path forward remains uncertain.