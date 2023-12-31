Giorgia Meloni Stirs Gender Debate as ‘Man of the Year’

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s trailblazing first female Prime Minister, has been crowned ‘Man of the Year’ by Milan-based far-right daily, Libero Quotidiano. This unconventional title has ignited a debate among women’s rights advocates and politicians, with some interpreting the masculine honorific as an inadvertent endorsement of patriarchal dominance.

Meloni’s Breakthrough and Controversy

The piece, penned by Libero’s Rome bureau chief, Mario Sechi, extols Meloni for her role in shattering the glass ceiling and defusing the gender conflict. However, Elly Schlein, secretary of the centre-left Democratic Party, openly expressed her dissent, arguing that her political ambition is not to be crowned as the ‘Man of the Year’. This contentious accolade has triggered a wave of criticism, particularly from female political contenders, who see it as a capitulation to the notion that politics and power are inherently male domains.

Recognition Amidst Opposition

Despite the backlash, Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, a former deputy director of Libero, has defended the title, claiming it to be well-deserved. Sangiuliano’s support for Meloni’s recognition speaks volumes about how her leadership and policies have made a significant impact both on the domestic and international stage.

Meloni’s Rising Influence

Leading the right-wing populist Fratelli d’Italia party, Meloni has emerged as a key ally for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Her rising influence is further underscored by their recent meeting in Rome, where they exchanged a warm embrace and a kiss on the cheek. The article also highlights Sunak’s comments on immigration, shedding light on the politically charged climate and the convergence of right-wing ideologies across borders.

The designation of Giorgia Meloni as the ‘Man of the Year’ has sparked a broad conversation about gender roles and language in politics and leadership. It underlines the need for a deeper examination of how achievements in the political sphere are recognized and language is employed.