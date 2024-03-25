Gina Miller Advocates for Ecocide Criminalisation, UK Trails EU in Environmental Safeguards

Gina Miller, the anti-Brexit campaigner, has made a bold call for the criminalisation of ecocide in the United Kingdom, spotlighting the nation's significant lag behind the European Union in terms of environmental protection. With the backdrop of Brexit weakening the UK's environmental regulations and climate change ambitions, Miller's stance introduces a pressing dialogue on the need for stringent environmental laws. Her party, the True and Fair Party, stands as the pioneer in British politics to include ecocide in its manifesto, a move supported by environmentalists like Chris Packham.

Ecocide: A Critical Legal Frontier

The concept of ecocide, involving the criminalisation of large-scale environmental destruction, has gained traction within the European Union, notably with MEPs updating the bloc's environmental crime directive to include similar regulations. France has already embraced such laws, setting a precedent for severe penalties against major polluters. Miller's proposals suggest penalties including imprisonment for up to 10 years or fines reaching £3.85 million, aiming to establish a robust legal framework to combat environmental degradation in the UK.

Brexit's Environmental Aftermath

According to Miller, Brexit has facilitated a regression in the UK's environmental policy, diluting previous ambitions and compromising standards in water treatment, air quality, and industrial emissions. This shift not only positions the UK behind its European counterparts but also threatens its standing as a global environmental leader. The weakening of these regulations underscores the urgency of adopting more stringent measures to safeguard against climate change's adverse effects, thus preventing the UK from becoming "the dirty, ill, poor man of Europe," as Miller warns.

Political and Public Response

The proposal has garnered support from notable figures like Chris Packham, who lauds it as "bold, brave, and exciting." However, the UK government defends its stance, citing the Environment Act's legally binding targets and the principle of 'polluter pays' as evidence of its commitment to high environmental standards. Despite governmental assurances, the call for criminalising ecocide highlights a growing public and political demand for concrete action against environmental harm, challenging the current legal and policy framework to evolve in response to global environmental crises.

As Gina Miller and her supporters push for the criminalisation of ecocide, the proposal not only challenges the UK to reassess its environmental policies post-Brexit but also calls into question the global community's readiness to adopt more aggressive measures against environmental degradation. This advocacy underscores a pivotal moment in environmental law, where the balance between economic development and environmental preservation is keenly contested. With the next general election on the horizon, the inclusion of ecocide in the political discourse marks a significant step towards redefining environmental responsibility at both national and international levels.