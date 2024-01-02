Gina Fiandaca Concludes Stint as Senior Advisor in Governor Healey’s Administration Amid Controversy

Gina Fiandaca, erstwhile Transportation Secretary of Massachusetts, has culminated her stint as a senior advisor in Governor Maura Healey’s administration. Fiandaca, who had transitioned to this advisory capacity from her secretary role just over three months ago, concluded her tenure on December 31, 2023, without any formal contract.

Unexpected Resignation from Secretary Position

Her abrupt exit from the cabinet-level post, which she held for less than nine months, was followed by a shift to the advisory role to ensure a “smooth transition” as stated by Governor Healey. However, the circumstances surrounding this resignation have since piqued public curiosity.

Adding to the intrigue is the disclosure of a no-bid contract, worth a hefty $900,000, awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to a company associated with a personal acquaintance of Fiandaca. Despite numerous inquiries, she has chosen to remain silent on her reasons for stepping down as secretary.

Full Salary Despite Advisory Role

During her tenure as senior advisor, Fiandaca continued to draw her full secretary salary of $181,722. State payroll records indicate that she was compensated $163,830 in the same year. Before her Massachusetts role, Fiandaca had a commendable tenure of over four years as the assistant city manager in Austin, Texas, and also contributed to former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration.