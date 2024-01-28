Gilgit-Baltistan Erupts: Protests Intensify Over Rising Prices and Wheat Subsidy Restoration

In the serene landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, a storm of discontent is brewing. The usually tranquil region, nestled in Pakistan's northernmost territories, has been witnessing escalating protests for three days straight, stoked by significant price hikes on basic necessities and the call for the reinstatement of a wheat subsidy. The demonstrators, comprising locals from all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan, have embarked on a march towards the provincial capital, their steps echoing their resolute demands.

Unification at Ittehad Chowk

These protestors converge at the significant Ittehad Chowk, a symbol of unity in the face of adversity, expecting an increased momentum and large turnout. Their demands are multifaceted, ranging from the restoration of the wheat subsidy to internal autonomy, and royalty shares from the crucial Diamer Bhasha dam. This wave of resistance has spread across various districts such as Astore, Diamer, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang, and Ghanche, leaving major roads like the Karakoram Highway desolate and deserted.

Awami Action Committee Joins the Protests

The Awami Action Committee (ACC), a prominent political party from the region, has also lent its voice to the protests. Their involvement amplifies the public outcry, which has been reverberating across the region for over a month. Demonstrators on motorbikes have rallied in Hunza and Ghizer, their actions garnering widespread public support.

Charter of Fifteen Demands

These protestors have not only made their voices heard but also laid out a comprehensive charter of 15 demands. This includes the restoration of the subsidised wheat rate from 2022, suspension of the Finance Act of 2022, revocation of various tax impositions, land ownership rights for locals, and revocation of leases granted to outsiders for mineral exploitation. They are also calling for an 80 per cent royalty from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, an end to electricity outages, and improved medical and educational facilities. As the protests continue to intensify, the world watches, waiting to see how this battle for rights and resources unfolds.