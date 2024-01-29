Gilbert Plans Redevelopment Expansion Beyond Northwest Growth Area

Gilbert, known for its thriving Northwest Growth Area, is now turning its attention to a larger landscape, aiming to address signs of aging and deterioration. This significant move follows the Urban Land Institute's recommendation in 2019 to monitor potential decline in the surrounding zones.

Understanding the Need for Expansion

Amanda Elliott, who oversees the town's Redevelopment Program, presented worrying data at a recent council meeting. The figures unveiled an alarming rise in code violations beyond the Northwest Growth Area. This area has been a critical employment hub, hosting giants such as GoDaddy and Northrop Grumman. Despite being home to just 2.3% of the town's population, it provides over 20% of jobs, underlining its significance.

The Perks of Being a Redevelopment Area

Designating an area for redevelopment brings along numerous benefits. Among them are zoning flexibility, access to funding, and tax breaks, all of which can catalyze revitalization efforts. The town's residents have already identified their top priorities, which include enhancing visual appeal, devising traffic solutions, ensuring maintenance and safety, and attracting more businesses.

Setting Boundaries for Revitalization

Before they can establish concrete goals and tactics for redevelopment, the town must first outline the revised boundaries of the area. The council members have been discussing various boundary options. Some of the considerations include following major arterials and incorporating natural features like the Consolidated Canal. The primary aim is to avoid dividing communities. Once stakeholders' input is collected, the council plans to present a recommended boundary for approval.

The Heritage District, however, will not be a part of this expansion. It already carries a revitalization designation, thus exempting it from the proposed boundary extension.