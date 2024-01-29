Amid a wave of anonymous hate speech disrupting public meetings across the nation, the Gig Harbor City Council is contemplating the resumption of online public comments. This issue has impacted several cities in Pierce County, prompting Gig Harbor to suspend online comments as a precautionary measure. To counteract this disruption, the council is considering various strategies, as discussed in a study session on January 11.
The council's proposed measures include preregistration for commenters, requiring cameras to be switched on during comments, and ensuring that comments remain relevant to the topic at hand. Should these stipulations not be adhered to, the mayor retains the authority to intervene. Additionally, a key focus is the restructuring of meetings by shifting the general public comment period to the end.
A New Structure for Public Comments
Council member Jeni Woock suggested adopting a format akin to the Pierce County Council, a structure that has proven effective since 2013. This format allows comments on agenda items and reserves the general public comment period for the end of the meeting. By implementing this approach, the council hopes to minimize disturbances as most attendees, particularly children and community organizations, typically leave before the meeting concludes.
Mayor Tracie Markley indicated a flexible stance, stating that if the new format is found to be ineffective, it can be reassessed and revised. The council is poised to formalize this structure with a bill at the January 22 meeting. If approved, the resumption of online public comments is slated for the February 12 meeting, marking a significant step toward restoring public participation in local governance.
Gig Harbor City Council to Resume Online Public Comments Amid Hate Speech Concerns
Gig Harbor City Council is considering resuming online public comments while exploring options to prevent hate speech during meetings. The decision will be formalized at the January 22 meeting, with potential resumption in February.
