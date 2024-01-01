en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive

In an admission that has sent ripples through Israeli society and beyond, Gideon Levy, a seasoned journalist for the prestigious Israeli newspaper Haaretz, has shed light on the clandestine aspirations harbored by many Israelis and Israeli politicians with respect to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza. This startling revelation touches on one of the most contentious issues within Israel, illuminating the complex and deeply-rooted tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Silent Aspiration

Levy’s candid observation suggests that a significant portion of Israelis, especially those leaning towards the political right, carry a covert desire to transfer Palestinians out of the West Bank and Gaza. This revelation comes at a time when the question of whether Israelis genuinely care about the conditions in Gaza is being increasingly scrutinized. There seems to be a prevailing state of denial about the situation, with most Israelis turning a blind eye to the escalating tensions and deteriorating conditions.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Plight

Adding to the complexities of the situation is the case of Palestinian prisoner Jenin Taha Omar. Omar was subjected to severe abuse and beatings at the hands of Israeli jailers after being incarcerated at Ofer jail. She was later transferred to Damon jail, underpinning the escalating humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the region. The number of female prisoners in Ramon jail has recently surged to 76, including 43 from Gaza, 18 from the West Bank, and the rest from Jerusalem and 1948 occupied Palestine.

Israel’s Genocidal Campaign and Internal Division

Amid these revelations, the article also discusses Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, backed by the United States. The campaign aims at the erasure of Palestinians and the realization of a state exclusively for Jews. This aggressive policy has potential consequences for Israel, including its declining social capital, the threat of distancing from the United States, and the rise of new generations of Palestinians ready to resist. The ramifications of these actions could lead to deep internal divisions within Israel, potentially resulting in societal instability rooted in hatred.

The Arab-Israeli Conflict

The ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, marked by political tension, military conflicts, and disputes between various Arab countries and Israel, adds another layer to this intricate issue. The conflict, which has its roots in conflicting claims to the land by the Zionist and Arab nationalist movements, has mostly shifted over the years from a large-scale regional Arab-Israeli conflict to a more localized Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In conclusion, the tense situation in Israel and the complex relationships between Israelis and Palestinians underscore the importance of addressing these issues with nuance and sensitivity. Levy’s frank admission about the attitudes harbored by many Israelis towards Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza has shed new light on an issue that continues to shape the socio-political landscape of Israel and the wider region.

0
Israel Palestine Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Kicks Off 2024 Under Rocket Fire; Significant Troop Withdrawal from Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Displaced Israeli Communities to Return to Homes North of Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Judicial Power Struggle: Justice Minister Accuses Supreme Cou ...
@Israel · 41 mins
Israel's Judicial Power Struggle: Justice Minister Accuses Supreme Cou ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Troops Withdraw from Gaza: A Shift in the Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Troops Withdraw from Gaza: A Shift in the Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Forces Conduct Military Operation in West Bank City of Tulkarm

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Forces Conduct Military Operation in West Bank City of Tulkarm
Likud Party Criticizes Supreme Court’s Ruling, Arguing it Undermines National Unity

By Shivani Chauhan

Likud Party Criticizes Supreme Court's Ruling, Arguing it Undermines National Unity
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms

By Israel Ojoko

Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
23 seconds
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
24 seconds
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland
3 mins
New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland
Blue Zone Project Launched in Bataan: An Initiative for Health and Longevity
3 mins
Blue Zone Project Launched in Bataan: An Initiative for Health and Longevity
Iowa Polls Indicate Republican Support for Trump's Vengeance Quest
3 mins
Iowa Polls Indicate Republican Support for Trump's Vengeance Quest
Kenyan President Ruto Accuses Opposition of Obstructing Government Initiatives
3 mins
Kenyan President Ruto Accuses Opposition of Obstructing Government Initiatives
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
4 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies
5 mins
West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies
Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur
6 mins
Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
4 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
34 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
59 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app