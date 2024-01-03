Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions

In a pivotal move, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a vice-presidential candidate in Indonesia, has called upon his supporters to adopt responsible campaigning practices and abstain from the use of disruptive exhaust pipes, colloquially known as ‘knalpot brong’, on their vehicles. The appeal was made during a public event in Surakarta, Central Java, where Raka underscored the significance of safety and peaceful campaigning.

A Call for Responsible Behavior

Raka’s exhortation comes in the wake of a recent violent incident involving the supporters of Ganjar Pranowo, a rival candidate, in Boyolali, Central Java. The episode has drawn attention to the rising tensions and the imperative need for maintaining public order during the election period. The vice-presidential candidate has further advised his followers to refrain from being incited by any provocative incidents.

A Charismatic Vice-Presidential Candidate

As the Surakarta Mayor, Raka delivered his first political speech as a vice-presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM). He will accompany presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 Presidential Election. His confident and charismatic style, along with his emphasis on the continuation of ongoing programs, has garnered positive comments and reduced doubts regarding his abilities.

The Political Landscape and Public Response

Political observers have construed Raka’s statement as a testament to his confidence in steering Prabowo to victory in the 2024 elections. In a broader context, this incident is a reflection of the delicate balance that needs to be maintained between fervent political campaigning and public safety. The call for responsible behavior has thus highlighted the undercurrents of tension in political campaigning and the intertwining of public order and election fervor.