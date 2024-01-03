en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions

In a pivotal move, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a vice-presidential candidate in Indonesia, has called upon his supporters to adopt responsible campaigning practices and abstain from the use of disruptive exhaust pipes, colloquially known as ‘knalpot brong’, on their vehicles. The appeal was made during a public event in Surakarta, Central Java, where Raka underscored the significance of safety and peaceful campaigning.

A Call for Responsible Behavior

Raka’s exhortation comes in the wake of a recent violent incident involving the supporters of Ganjar Pranowo, a rival candidate, in Boyolali, Central Java. The episode has drawn attention to the rising tensions and the imperative need for maintaining public order during the election period. The vice-presidential candidate has further advised his followers to refrain from being incited by any provocative incidents.

A Charismatic Vice-Presidential Candidate

As the Surakarta Mayor, Raka delivered his first political speech as a vice-presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM). He will accompany presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 Presidential Election. His confident and charismatic style, along with his emphasis on the continuation of ongoing programs, has garnered positive comments and reduced doubts regarding his abilities.

The Political Landscape and Public Response

Political observers have construed Raka’s statement as a testament to his confidence in steering Prabowo to victory in the 2024 elections. In a broader context, this incident is a reflection of the delicate balance that needs to be maintained between fervent political campaigning and public safety. The call for responsible behavior has thus highlighted the undercurrents of tension in political campaigning and the intertwining of public order and election fervor.

0
Indonesia Politics Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

By BNN Correspondents

Sumedang Earthquake: More Significant Impact Than Initially Anticipated, BNPB Reports

By BNN Correspondents

META Acquires Stake in IME, Boosting Asset Base as Nusantara's Development Progresses

By BNN Correspondents

Mount Dukono Erupts: Volcanic Ash Clouds Reach Sky-High, Localities on ...
@Disaster · 45 mins
Mount Dukono Erupts: Volcanic Ash Clouds Reach Sky-High, Localities on ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia’s OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia's OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy
From Hunter to Protector: A Dugong Hunter’s Shift to Conservation in Indonesia

By BNN Correspondents

From Hunter to Protector: A Dugong Hunter's Shift to Conservation in Indonesia
Revolution in Mosquito Control: LAP1 and Wolbachia-infected Eggs

By BNN Correspondents

Revolution in Mosquito Control: LAP1 and Wolbachia-infected Eggs
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Sam Wilson: Dental Health Speculations and Personal Battles

By BNN Correspondents

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sam Wilson: Dental Health Speculations and Personal Battles
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
17 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
17 seconds
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
17 seconds
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
29 seconds
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
Nigeria's Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions
30 seconds
Nigeria's Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
2 mins
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
3 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
4 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app