Gibraltar's Inquiries Bill 2024 Raises Concerns Over Government Powers and Constitutional Conflicts

On the 26th of March, 2024, Together Gibraltar voiced apprehensions regarding the newly passed Inquiries Bill, highlighting fears over the 'excessive powers' it grants to the Government and the possible repercussions for Gibraltar's image and economic well-being. The discussions involved key figures such as Nick Calamaro of Together Gibraltar, former lawyer Robert Vasquez, and Dr Emma Ireton, an Associate Professor with expertise on the UK's Inquiries Act.

Background and Implications

The Inquiries Bill 2024, passed by the Gibraltar Parliament, is now under scrutiny for potentially extending the Government's control over public inquiries, which could lead to constitutional dilemmas, especially concerning the McGrail Inquiry into the former police commissioner's early retirement. Critics argue that the Bill might allow the Government to conceal aspects of inquiries related to the police, a move that could infringe upon the Governor's reserved powers. This development has sparked a debate on the balance between Parliament's legislative authority and the Governor's exclusive functions.

Public and Political Response

The passing of the Bill has not gone unnoticed, with the Leader of the Opposition expressing significant concerns and the Gibraltar Social Democrats (GSD) planning to engage with the Governor over the Bill's contentious aspects. The reaction from various corners suggests a growing unease about the potential for the Bill to undermine the established constitutional balance and the principles of transparency and accountability in governance. The community's response, echoed by Together Gibraltar's call with Dr. Emma Ireton, underscores the apprehension surrounding the Bill's impact on democratic processes and Gibraltar's reputation.

Looking Ahead

As Gibraltar stands at a crossroads, the Inquiries Bill 2024 represents not just a legislative change but a test of the territory's democratic resilience. The concerns raised by Together Gibraltar, alongside the critique from other political entities and legal experts, underline the delicate nature of the Bill and its implications for governance, transparency, and the rule of law in Gibraltar. With the Governor's assent pending, the future of the Bill and its impact on Gibraltar's constitutional landscape remain to be seen, marking a pivotal moment in the territory's legislative history.