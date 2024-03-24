Gibraltar's Inquiries Bill 2024 Passes: Implications for McGrail Inquiry and Democratic Checks

In a pivotal session on March 22, 2024, Gibraltar's Parliament witnessed the passage of the Inquiries Bill 2024, marking a significant change in the legal framework governing public inquiries, including the much-discussed McGrail Inquiry. With a vote that saw all nine GSLP-Liberal Ministers in favor and all eight GSD Shadow Ministers against, the bill's implications for transparency, governance, and the separation of powers have sparked a heated debate.

A New Framework for Public Inquiries

The Inquiries Bill 2024 introduces a legal mechanism by which the Government can withhold sensitive information from public inquiries if deemed in the public interest, a move defended by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. According to Picardo, this balance of power is aimed at protecting Gibraltar from potential harm without overstepping democratic boundaries, as any government decision to withhold information can be reviewed by the Supreme Court. This bill directly impacts the McGrail Inquiry, which examines the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former police commissioner Ian McGrail.

Contentious Debates and Opposition Concerns

The bill's passage was not without controversy. Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, criticized the expedited nature of the bill's passage and questioned its timing, suggesting it was intended to influence the McGrail Inquiry's outcomes. Azopardi's concerns were echoed by Transparency International, which called for the UK Government's intervention to ensure the integrity of Gibraltar's governance structures. The opposition fears that the bill's provisions might undermine the principles of open justice and accountability, particularly given the bill's potential to limit public access to evidence in inquiries like McGrail's.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Governance and Transparency

The passage of the Inquiries Bill 2024 represents a critical juncture for Gibraltar's legal and political landscape. While the government asserts that the bill is a necessary update to outdated laws, opponents view it as a threat to democratic checks and balances. The McGrail Inquiry, set to commence on April 8, will be the first test of this new legal framework, potentially setting a precedent for how public inquiries are conducted in Gibraltar. As the community awaits the inquiry's findings, the debate over the Inquiries Bill underscores the ongoing struggle between the need for national security and the imperative of transparent governance.