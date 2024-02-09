Gibraltar Government Upholds Transparency in Early Exit Schemes Amidst Auditor's Report

Gibraltar Government Reaffirms Commitment to Transparent Early Exit Schemes

In a comprehensive response, the Gibraltar Government has addressed the Principal Auditor's report on Early Exit Schemes, emphasizing the differences between the report's conclusions and the Government's stance on the matter.

Unraveling the Genesis of Early Exit Schemes

The Government's statement underscores that the original Early Exit Schemes were introduced by the preceding GSD Government in partnership with Unite the Union prior to the 2011 General Election. These initiatives aimed to reduce staff levels and outsource maintenance tasks.

Contrary to the Principal Auditor's report, the current GSLP/Liberal Government asserts that it has not launched any new Early Exit Scheme. Instead, it has continued to honor existing agreements and incorporate them into its human resource strategy.

Inclusivity and Non-Discrimination: The Cornerstone of Early Exit Schemes

Refuting the report's inferences, the Government maintains that the Early Exit Schemes are designed to be inclusive and non-discriminatory. The eligibility criteria, it explains, are based on tenure and organizational needs, not age.

Expressing disquiet over potential oversights in the Principal Auditor's report, the Government suggests that the conclusions may not accurately represent the schemes' impact.

Voluntary Separation Agreements: A Catalyst for Reform

The Government staunchly defends the use of Voluntary Separation Agreements (VSAs) as a legal and effective tool for reform, leading to substantial long-term savings.

In a bid to ensure transparency, the Government clarifies that all Early Exit Scheme agreements are shared with the Principal Auditor before implementation and require his approval. This process signifies a level of vetting and endorsement for these agreements.

Acknowledging the value of the Principal Auditor's report, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo simultaneously underscores the necessity for continuous improvement in managing agreements and serving the public.

The Principal Auditor's report, released earlier, raised concerns about the lack of management costings and post-scheme reviews for the Early Exit Schemes. It highlighted the absence of basic management information and fragmented data across government departments.

The report revealed that 192 government employees had retired under various schemes, costing the public purse around 17 million pounds. Despite these findings, the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and the effective management of its Early Exit Schemes.