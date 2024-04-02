Ghulam Nabi Azad to Contest Anantnag-Rajouri, Marks First Lok Sabha Bid Post-Congress Exit

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is making a significant political move by contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This decision, announced by Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin, underscores Azad's strategic shift and ambition following his departure from the Congress party. The move sets the stage for a fiercely contested battle in a constituency known for its complex electoral dynamics.

Strategic Choice of Constituency

The Anantnag-Rajouri seat represents a unique challenge in Indian politics, where the popularity in Kashmir does not necessarily translate to support in Jammu, and vice versa. This dual nature of the constituency required a candidate with broad appeal across diverse demographics. According to DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin, after thorough analysis, Ghulam Nabi Azad emerged as the unanimous choice, being widely acceptable to both regions. The announcement follows Azad's recent activities aimed at re-establishing his political presence in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling his readiness to lead the charge for his newly formed party.

DPAP's Agenda for Jammu and Kashmir

In addition to announcing Azad's candidacy, the DPAP outlined its core agenda, focusing on the re-establishment of Jammu and Kashmir as a full-fledged state. The party emphasizes local governance, prioritizing land ownership and job opportunities for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. This stance represents an effort to resonate with the electorate's sentiments concerning statehood and economic prospects, positioning DPAP as a party closely aligned with regional aspirations.