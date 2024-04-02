Ghulam Nabi Azad Eyes Lok Sabha Seat from Anantnag-Rajouri with Newly Formed DPAP

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant political move with his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). This decision comes after Azad's departure from the Congress party in 2022, ending a near five-decade association. The DPAP's chief spokesperson, Salman Nizami, confirmed this development, highlighting the party's strategic positioning ahead of the upcoming elections.

Political Landscape and Opposition

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a reshuffle with Azad's entry into the Lok Sabha race. In the 2014 elections, Azad contested from the Udhampur constituency as a Congress candidate but was defeated by BJP's Jitendra Singh. This year, the DPAP has chosen former state minister GM Saroori to contest from Udhampur, indicating a strategic shift. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, has nominated veteran leader Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, setting the stage for a contest of significant political figures.

DPAP's Strategy and Opposition's Response

The DPAP's decision to field Azad from Anantnag-Rajouri is seen as a calculated move, aiming to capitalize on his political experience and influence. With the National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi being the sitting MP from the constituency, Azad's candidacy introduces a new dynamic into the electoral battle. The possibility of alliances and political maneuvering remains a topic of discussion, as parties align their strategies to secure victory.

Implications for Jammu and Kashmir's Political Scene

This election is pivotal for Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, with Azad's candidacy representing a significant shift. His move to contest as a DPAP candidate could influence voter sentiment and reshape party allegiances. The outcome of this election will not only determine the representative for Anantnag-Rajouri but may also signal broader political trends in the region. As parties finalize their candidates and strategies, the coming months are set to be a period of intense political activity.

As Ghulam Nabi Azad prepares to enter the electoral fray from Anantnag-Rajouri, the focus shifts to the strategies and alliances that will define this contest. With a rich political history and a new party at his back, Azad's candidacy is poised to leave a mark on the political tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir. The election's outcome will undoubtedly have lasting implications, setting the tone for future political discourse in the region.