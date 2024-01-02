en English
Elections

Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has made a compelling call to the electorate in Rajgarh, Ramban, advocating for the selection of capable candidates in elections, irrespective of religious affiliations. He underscored the critical need for representatives to be chosen based on their capacity for effective governance, rather than any sectarian leanings.

Azad Criticizes Roshni Act Revocation

Azad pointed to the significant economic hardships people have endured as a result of the repeal of the Roshni Act. He characterized the Act’s revocation as a severe blow to socio-economic empowerment, arguing that it had effectively dispossessed many of their land rights.

Commitment to Secularism and Regional Development

In a clear expression of his party’s commitment to secularism, Azad urged voters to strengthen secular ties for the nation’s growth. He cautioned against choosing representatives based on religious or ethnic lines, arguing that such a path would only serve to undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.

Shifting his focus to regional disparities, Azad promised that if his party comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, the hilly regions would receive special attention. He stressed the need for addressing the unique challenges faced by residents in these areas, pledging to improve their living conditions.

Election Call for Humanity

Azad concluded his address by reiterating the call for the election of representatives who serve all of humanity. He affirmed his commitment to prioritizing development in hilly terrains, and fostering a spirit of unity and inclusivity among the populace.

Elections India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

