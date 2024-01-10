en English
Politics

Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption

The issue of ‘ghost’ employees on government payroll, an insidious form of systemic corruption, was the hot topic on a recent episode of NextBigTalk. Host Canary Mugume invited guests Kateshd and SeatiniU to discuss this phenomenon where salaries continue to be paid out of government funds to non-existent employees. This malpractice, often overlooked, leads to significant financial losses and fosters inefficiencies within the public sector.

Unmasking the Ghosts

During the show, a recent validation exercise by the auditor general was brought to the fore, revealing that over Shs 53 billion is paid annually to ghost employees. This shocking revelation brings into focus the extent of the problem and the urgent need for remedial steps. Discussion also touched upon the startling discovery by the Federal Government that its payroll had been bogged down by 50,000 non-existent workers, leading to a loss of N200 billion.

Technology to the Rescue?

The audit exercise by the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance led to the unearthing of this scam. In a significant breakthrough, eleven members of the syndicate perpetuating this crime were apprehended. The government has managed to save an estimated N13 billion monthly and N1.1 billion from monthly pension bills, following the removal of these ghost names. Modern technology, including the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), is being touted as the solution to rid the public service of ghost workers.

Justice Delayed, Justice Denied?

Despite these discoveries and arrests, it is noteworthy that no guilty party has been convicted thus far. This worrying trend calls for the need for staff auditing to be a routine exercise. It also raises questions about the efficiency of prosecuting agencies and their responsibility to ensure that perpetrators of this crime are convicted and punished accordingly. Such systemic corruption not only drains governmental resources but also erodes public trust in governance.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

