Ghost Bat Drones: Australia's $399 Million Bet to Catch Up with AUKUS Partners

February 12, 2024 - As Australia endeavors to enhance its military aerospace capabilities, a $399 million investment in the Ghost Bat drone program aims to create over 350 jobs and bolster the local defense industry. However, in the face of substantial delays in some of the country's most lucrative acquisitions, questions arise about Australia's defense capabilities falling behind those of its AUKUS partners.

Ghost Bat Drones: Loyal Wingmen for Australia's Defense

The Ghost Bat drones, designed as loyal wingmen to protect and support Australia's military assets and pilots, mark a significant step forward in the nation's defense capabilities. This investment in next-generation drone technology focuses on developing sensor and mission payloads, an integrated combat system, and autonomous systems. Moreover, the collaboration with the United States on technology sharing promises to further enhance the capabilities of these drones.

Program Delays and Strategic Risks

A damning report has revealed nearly 38 years of program delays in some of Australia's most significant acquisitions, including F-35 fighter jets and future Hunter-class frigates. The annual Major Projects Report found that delays rose substantially under the government of Anthony Albanese, with the controversial $45 billion AUD Hunter anti-submarine warfare frigate program facing 'strategic risks' due to the lack of maturity of the ship’s design and challenges in integrating complex weapon and sensor systems.

Concealed Information and Criticism

The audit report also highlights that the Defense Department is concealing information about schedule and capabilities for 12 programs, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which is late for its Final Operational Capability. Defense Minister Richard Marles is under fire from opposition lawmakers and defense experts, facing criticism for poor management of defense acquisitions.

As Australia looks to improve its national security, the task of catching up with its AUKUS partners looms large. The country's defense capabilities must be strengthened to ensure adequate protection and support for its military assets and personnel.

Australia's defense capabilities are currently lagging behind those of its AUKUS partners, who continuously run their shipyards to produce and maintain warships for their militaries. The $399 million investment in the Ghost Bat drone program is a positive step towards enhancing the nation's military aerospace capabilities. However, addressing the substantial delays and strategic risks associated with ongoing defense acquisitions remains a significant challenge for the Australian government.