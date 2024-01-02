Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents

The Gharyan Municipality and the city’s Comprehensive Reconciliation Committee in Libya have unveiled a landmark reconciliation charter aimed at fostering peace and unity among the residents of Gharyan. This initiative comes in the wake of violent incidents in the city in late October, which were linked to Adel Daab, a former commander associated with Khalifa Haftar’s forces, who had infiltrated the city.

Rejecting Regionalism and Exclusion

The charter explicitly rejects regionalism and exclusion, putting a ban on armed displays in the city. It takes a strong stand against individuals who commit crimes, stating that they will face both legal and social consequences. The charter stresses the sanctity of life, the protection of honor and property, and the avoidance of collective punishment.

Return of Displaced Individuals

Another key provision of the charter is the emphasis on the return of displaced individuals. This process will be carried out through coordination with municipal authorities. The charter advocates for disputes to be settled through legal channels rather than through violence or retaliation.

Security Responsibilities and Enforcement

The Gharyan Security Directorate and affiliated entities are designated with the responsibility of maintaining security in the city. The municipal council is entrusted with the enforcement of the charter, overseeing all legal, administrative, and social procedures related to it.

Call for Dialogue and Reconciliation

The charter calls on Gharyan’s citizens to engage in dialogue and reject hate speech and incitement. It advocates for reconciliation as a means to ensure the city’s safety and stability. This reconciliation charter stands as a beacon of hope for the future of Gharyan, serving as a testament to the city’s commitment to peace, unity, and the rule of law.