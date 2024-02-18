Ghana's Youth in Crisis: Rising Deaths and Urgent Calls for Economic Reform

In a piercing reflection of Ghana's current economic strife, George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pinpointed the disturbing trend of rising youth deaths directly to the ongoing economic decline. Amidst the backdrop of increasing unemployment rates, surging healthcare costs, and escalating food prices, the call for immediate job creation initiatives has never been more urgent. The narrative extends further with Richard Etornam Nyarko, the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, echoing similar concerns, laying bare the stark realities faced by young Ghanaians today.

A Dire Strain on Ghana's Youth

The alarming rise in premature deaths among the youth, as highlighted by Nyarko, throws a spotlight on a multifaceted crisis. Unemployment, skyrocketing healthcare expenses, and unaffordable food prices are not just statistics but real issues that gnaw at the foundation of young lives across the nation. Nyarko's critique extends to the government's handling of the economy, accusing it of economic mismanagement and of sidelining critical development projects such as the Jute Factory at Adeiso. These abandoned initiatives, once hailed as beacons of hope for job creation and economic revitalization, now stand as monuments to missed opportunities.

The Call for a 24-Hour Economy

The discourse around solutions to this burgeoning crisis has brought to the fore the concept of a 24-hour economy, championed by former President John Dramani Mahama. This policy proposition aims not only to ignite job creation but to stimulate economic growth at a pace capable of reversing the current downturn. The endorsement of this policy by figures like Nyarko underscores the desperation for innovative and effective strategies to pull Ghana's youth back from the brink. The 24-hour economy model, with its promise of round-the-clock productivity, could very well be the lifeline needed to revitalize the nation's economic landscape and, by extension, safeguard the future of its young population.

Empowering Women to Shape the Future

Amidst these calls for economic reform and job creation, Shirley Naana Ampem, the Eastern Regional Women's Organizer, emphasizes the pivotal role women must play in the upcoming elections. Ampem's rallying cry for women to actively participate in the electoral process is not just about gender inclusivity but about leveraging the collective voice of women to steer the nation toward addressing pressing issues such as corruption, economic hardship, and high food prices. This mobilization, according to Ampem, is crucial in crafting a future where the youth, irrespective of gender, can thrive without the specter of premature death looming over them.

As Ghana stands at this critical juncture, the voices of George Opare Addo, Richard Etornam Nyarko, and Shirley Naana Ampem unite in a clarion call for action. The economic decline, with its grave implications for the nation's youth, demands not just attention but immediate and decisive intervention. The proposed solutions, from job creation initiatives to the adoption of a 24-hour economy, coupled with the empowerment of women in the political arena, offer a blueprint for recovery.