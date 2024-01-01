en English
Education

Ghana’s Vice President Defends NPP’s Education Policies

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserted the party’s proven capability in the education sector at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission held in Kumasi on December 31, 2023. Dr. Bawumia, a staunch supporter of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, shed light on its achievements and the NPP’s commitment to education in Ghana.

NPP’s Stance on Education

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the NPP has demonstrated its trustworthiness in managing the education of Ghanaian children. He highlighted the free SHS policy’s success, noting a significant increase in student enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million over seven years. Further, he reported that the policy has achieved gender parity in enrollment, a milestone for education in the country.

(Read Also: Ghana’s NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024)

Addressing the Critics

Dr. Bawumia refuted critics who predicted the SHS policy would fail and compromise the quality of education in Ghana. He pointed out that nearly 70% of students passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), marking the highest pass rate since 2015, thus invalidating the critics’ claims.

(Read Also: Political Parties Clash on Ghana’s Future: A Report from Peacefmonline.com)

NPP’s Educational Initiatives

Beyond the free SHS policy, Dr. Bawumia reminded the audience of the previous government’s cancellation of allowances for teacher trainees, nursing trainees, and Arabic instructors, which the NPP restored. He also mentioned the introduction of free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as another initiative to improve Ghana’s education system.

In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the NPP is the safer choice for the future of Ghanaian children’s education. He warned of the potential threats to the Free SHS policy posed by the political ambitions of the opposition.

Education Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

