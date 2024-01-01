Ghana’s Vice President Defends NPP’s Education Policies

Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserted the party’s proven capability in the education sector at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission held in Kumasi on December 31, 2023. Dr. Bawumia, a staunch supporter of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, shed light on its achievements and the NPP’s commitment to education in Ghana.

NPP’s Stance on Education

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the NPP has demonstrated its trustworthiness in managing the education of Ghanaian children. He highlighted the free SHS policy’s success, noting a significant increase in student enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million over seven years. Further, he reported that the policy has achieved gender parity in enrollment, a milestone for education in the country.

(Read Also: Ghana’s NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024)

Addressing the Critics

Dr. Bawumia refuted critics who predicted the SHS policy would fail and compromise the quality of education in Ghana. He pointed out that nearly 70% of students passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), marking the highest pass rate since 2015, thus invalidating the critics’ claims.

(Read Also: Political Parties Clash on Ghana’s Future: A Report from Peacefmonline.com)

NPP’s Educational Initiatives

Beyond the free SHS policy, Dr. Bawumia reminded the audience of the previous government’s cancellation of allowances for teacher trainees, nursing trainees, and Arabic instructors, which the NPP restored. He also mentioned the introduction of free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as another initiative to improve Ghana’s education system.

In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the NPP is the safer choice for the future of Ghanaian children’s education. He warned of the potential threats to the Free SHS policy posed by the political ambitions of the opposition.

Read More