Ghana's Road Minister Proposes Reintroduction of Tolls for Highway Maintenance

During an assessment tour of the critical Accra-Kumasi Highway, Ghana's Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, highlighted the urgent need for the reinstatement of road tolls to finance the maintenance and development of the nation's road infrastructure. The call comes after the discontinuation of toll collection in 2021, a move that was part of the government's policy measures aimed at addressing the road infrastructural deficit.

Advertisment

Assessment Tour Reveals Deteriorating Conditions

Asenso-Boakye’s tour of the Eastern Corridor roads brought to light the deteriorating condition of parts of the highway, underscoring the immediate need for maintenance and rehabilitation. The minister emphasized that the lack of funds since the cessation of toll collection has significantly hampered the country's ability to upkeep its road infrastructure efficiently.

In advocating for the reintroduction of road tolls, the minister referred to global practices, stating that most developed countries rely on road tolls as a primary source of funding for road maintenance. "There is no serious country that does not toll its roads," he remarked, stressing the importance of generating sustainable revenue streams for road infrastructure projects.

Advertisment

Engagement with Stakeholders Begins

The minister revealed that discussions have commenced with various stakeholders to explore the best approach for reintroducing road tolls. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that any future tolling policies are both effective and equitable, providing the necessary funds for road maintenance while considering the economic impact on road users.

As Ghana grapples with the challenges of maintaining and expanding its road network, the proposal to reintroduce road tolls represents a pivotal moment in the country's infrastructural development strategy. By looking to successful models from around the world, Ghana seeks to create a sustainable and efficient funding mechanism for its roads, ensuring that the nation's infrastructure can support its economic growth and development ambitions.