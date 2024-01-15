Ghana’s Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries

George Alex Mensah, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), has categorically denied the allegations of accusing the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of exercising undue influence through bribery in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries. Mensah stressed that he did not initiate any such allegations and possesses no evidence to back the claims of bribery. The controversy arose from the NPP primaries, where COP Mensah was a participant.

Allegations of Vote-Buying: A Political Hot Potato

Allegations of vote-buying and delegate influencing are highly sensitive in political party primaries, as they question the integrity of the internal electoral process. These accusations, although not new, continue to be a point of concern and often lead to bitter confrontations between political factions. COP Mensah’s denial is aimed at clarifying any misconceptions that could blemish his reputation and the perception of the electoral process within the NPP.

2024 General Elections: A Brewing Storm

This recent development adds to the already charged political climate in Ghana as the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections. Parties are in full swing, preparing their candidates and strategies, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory. Given the sensitivity of the accusations and their potential to influence public opinion, the timing of this controversy could have significant implications for the upcoming elections.

Unfolding Controversies and Rising Tensions

Amidst these allegations, the tension within the NPP seems to be escalating. The party has recently been embroiled in other controversies including supporters’ attack on the Head Coach, calls for voting out the NPP government, and allegations of collusion to sell low-cost houses. In a separate incident, the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa K T Hammond allegedly slapped the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh during a parliamentary proceeding, fuelling more tension within the political landscape.